Indiana Football Defensive Breakout Candidates to Watch This Spring

The defending champion Hoosiers will be without some familiar faces as spring practice rolls. The rebuilding of a defense that helped the Hoosiers win it all will begin with these players looking to move up the depth chart.

Which Indiana Players Could Break Out This Spring?

Byron Baldwin, Sophomore, Safety/Rover

Baldwin was one of the most anticipated freshmen entering fall camp last season. He was in line to start at the rover position, but suffered an injury that kept him out for half of the regular season. He ended up playing in eight games and burned his redshirt season.

Baldwin became a force on special teams and in spot duty in the secondary. His bone-crushing hit to open the Peach Bowl win over Oregon is overshadowed by what happened on the next play. Indiana brought in some experienced talent at safety in Preston Zachman and Quan Sanks from the transfer portal.



Baldwin projects more for IU's rover position than either of the safety spots. At Rover, he can use his athleticism and size to defend both the run and the pass.

Ryland Gandy, RS Senior, Cornerback

The Hoosiers will need to find a starting cornerback opposite Jamari Sharpe, and Ryland Gandy should be the first one to have a shot at taking the job.



Gandy came to IU from Pittsburgh in the 2025 transfer portal cycle. He played in 15 games for the Hoosiers, mainly on special teams. He did have an audition for the role of Ponds when he was pressed into a spot start when Ponds missed the Iowa game due to a late-week injury.

Gandy was entrusted with the calls from the sideline, and while the Hoosiers had to scrap most of their game plan, it was a glimpse at the future. Gandy made 12 tackles, including one for a loss, in 2025.



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Jhrevious Hall, RS Freshman, Defensive Tackle

Indiana only brought in one interior defensive lineman from the transfer portal in the 2026 cycle, Joe Hjelle. Which means the plethora of young defensive lineman of the last two recruiting classes will have their shot to move up the depth chart.



Hall has the size at 6-2 and 302 pounds to clog the middle of the defense. He does not have to have the pressure of starting or needing to be ready to start, but the Hoosiers will need to rely on him to be a part of the rotation up front.



Defensive tackles coach Pat Kuntz always has his players ready to go, and much of the development goes on behind the scenes. Hall should be the beneficiary of all of those things when spring practices break.

Who Are Some Other Hoosier Defenders to Keep an Eye On?

Ja'dyn Williams, Freshman, Linebacker

Williams was a highly sought-after recruit out of high school, and IU has a path to playing time at linebacker. Isaiah Jones and Rolijah Hardy return, but besides Kaiden Turner, there is not much depth.



Williams, along with fellow freshmen Jacob Savage and Henry Ohlinger, is the future at the position. That future may start sooner rather than later.