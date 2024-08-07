Indiana's Sarratt, Vanhorse Make Preseason Watch Lists
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Two Hoosiers were named to preseason award watch lists on Wednesday.
Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt is one of 49 players on the Biletnikoff Award watch list, given to college football's outstanding receiver. Wide receivers, tight ends, slot backs and running backs are considered for the award.
Running back Solomon Vanhorse is one of 89 candidates for the Comeback Player of the Year Award, given to a student-athlete who overcomes injury, illness, or other circumstances. Vanhorse has missed 20 of his potential 24 games over the last two seasons due to injury.
Both Sarratt and Vanhorse joined Indiana for the 2024 season as transfers from James Madison, where they played for new Indiana head football coach Curt Cignetti.
At 6-foot-2, Sarratt led James Madison in 2023 with 82 receptions and 1,191 receiving yards, placing him No. 11 nationally in receiving yards and No. 22 in receptions. He earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors last season after hauling in eight touchdown receptions.
Vanhorse suffered a season-ending injury in James Madison's 2023 season opener, and he played in just three games the previous season. When healthy, he filled a variety of roles for the Dukes. Over his career, Vanhorse has totaled 136 carries for 599 yards (4.4 ypc) and seven touchdowns. The versatile 5-foot-8, 185-pound back also made 55 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.
During fall camp, Cignetti mentioned Vanhorse as a candidate to return punts and kickoffs in his seventh season of college football. At James Madison, Vanhorse returned 28 kickoffs for 661 yards and one touchdown, and he returned two punts for 60 yards. He made the third-team All-CAA as a kick returner in 2021.
The Hoosiers begin the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Florida International at Memorial Stadium.
