James Madison Fans Lob Snowballs at Troy Punter During Chilly Sun Belt Championship

The Trojans’ Evan Crenshaw had to duck Friday.

Patrick Andres

James Madison's Sun Belt championship clash with Troy got off to a snowy start.
James Madison's Sun Belt championship clash with Troy got off to a snowy start. / Brien Aho/Getty Images
The name Sun Belt Conference implies, at least most of the time, that unpleasant weather will not be a factor in the league's games. Even during Idaho's seven years in the league, for instance, the Vandals played at the enclosed Kibbie Dome.

On Friday, Troy and James Madison got a taste of northern life on a sub-freezing evening in Harrisonburg, Va. When Trojans punter Evan Crenshaw attempted to punt the ball to the Dukes from his own end zone late in the first quarter, James Madison fans greeted him with a hail of snowballs. His kick traveled just 26 yards—20 beneath his Sun Belt-leading average.

The sequence appeared to annoy Troy coach Gerald Parker, and the Dukes flashed a message on their scoreboard warning that snowball throwers would be ejected. At the start of the second quarter, ESPN’s crew indicated that the officials were willing to call unsportsmanlike conduct fouls on James Madison for further fan misbehavior.

Any earlier announcements didn’t seem to deter Dukes fans, who in a video posted by Mike Barber of CVille Right Now, enjoyed pelting their own band during pregame ceremonies.

The Big Ten championship between Indiana and Ohio State, thankfully, will be played indoors in similarly frigid Indianapolis.

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

