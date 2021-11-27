GameDay Prediction: Bucket Rivalry Knows No Borders, But Is That Enough?

Indiana has owned the Old Oaken Bucket for two years, and even all of their out-of-state players understand the importance of the rivalry with Purdue. Can the Hoosiers make one last stand to save this difficult 2021 season?

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Linebackers Micah McFadden and Cam Jones came to Indiana from out of state, from Florida and Tennessee respectively. But they were indoctrinated into the heated — and hated — in-state rivalry with Purdue the second they set foot on campus.

"As soon as I walked in the door, it was kind of immediate,'' said Jones, a senior from Memphis, Tenn., who knows what it's like to win the Old Oaken Bucket. "There's a lot to play for in this game when you think about the history. A lot of people have played in this game, and there are a lot of people who would love to play in this game. We're looking forward to it.

"You get to this game, and nothing else matters. You get to this week, and nothing else matters. It's a lot of pressure, but I love it. You just need to find a way to win and keep pushing to finish. This one feels a little different. Everything goes up a notch, the attention to detail goes up a notch and that's the way it should be. We've got a lot to play for.''

Purdue has had the upper hand in this rivalry through the years, but the Hoosiers won the last game in 2019, a double-overtime thriller in West Lafayette. COVID-19 wiped out the game twice last year, so it's been 1,099 days since Purdue has won a Bucket game.

"Being here four years now, it's the biggest game of the year. I've learned that,'' said McFadden, a senior from Tampa. "Keeping the Bucket here this year, that would really change the vibe to this season.

"I'm honored to be a part of this team, and I'm grateful to play with the team that we have and the brothers I have on the field. I'm really proud of the culture change we've had here. This is the last game for the 2021 Indiana Hoosiers and we have to go out and make a statement.''

Indiana went 8-4 in 2019 and 6-1 a year ago, but this year has been blown up by injuries and the Hoosiers are now just 2-9 on the season overall and 0-8 in the league. Purdue, which struggled to 4-8 and 2-4 records in 2019 and 2020, but has bounced back nicely this year. The Boilermakers are 7-4 and 5-3 in the Big Ten and have two wins over top-5 teams (Iowa and Michigan State)

Indiana's offense has really struggled this season, especially after veteran quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (shoulder) and Jack Tuttle (foot) were injured. True freshman Donaven McCulley has been a bit overwhelmed in his five games, and walk-on Grant Gremel might see a lot of action at quarterback against Purdue.

It's easy to see why Purdue is a big 15-point favorite in this game. Their defense is much improved, and they have a great collection of wide receivers that should be able to pick on Indiana's injury depleted secondary.

It's hard to think of any way that the Hoosiers pull off an upset today. They are just missing too many key pieces. Purdue is playing at a high level, and the Boilermakers are at home.

The weather isn't great, and that could be an issue, but what the Hoosiers really need are a bunch of turnovers to create short fields and — even better — some easy points. Otherwise, the Indiana offense simply isn't capable of keeping up.

Just basing things on how Indiana has played in the past two months, I can't see them pulling this off. I think Purdue will be able to throw the ball. I'm leaning toward a blowout, to be honest.

I think this one goes Purdue 34, Indiana 13.

And then, thankfully, this brutal 2021 season will come to an end. After two great seasons, this one has been a dud. But it is just one year. After Saturday, the slate gets wiped clean again.

Watch Micah McFadden's pregame interview

