Indiana Gets Huge Commitment From Florida Standout Trevell Mullen

Trevell Mullen, a four-star cornerback from South Florida and the younger brother of current Indiana All-America Tiawan Mullen, committed to the Hoosiers on Sunday after his official visit in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Neither rain nor floods nor anything else could stop Indiana's football coaches from landing a huge recruiting commitment on Sunday.

Trevell Mullen, the younger brother of Indiana All-American Tiawan Mullen, ended his official visit by sending on a tweet on Sunday that he was committing to the Hoosiers.

"First and foremost I would like to thank god for blessing me and giving me an opportunity to play the game I love. I will also like to thank my family for being there every step of the way and supporting me throughout this whole process. I'd like to thank my teammates and coaches for having faith in me and supporting me. I'd like to thank all of the coaches that reached out to me and recruiting me throughout the whole process. With that being said, after speaking with god and my family, I will be announcing that I am committed to INDIANA UNVERSITY. #LEO #GOHOOSIERS''

Mullen is a 5-foot-11 cornerback from Coconut Creek High School in South Florida. He's a four-star recruit that's considered one of the top-25 best defensive backs in the Class of 2022. He was receiving national interest, and had offers from several dozen Power 5 schools.

Mullen is excited about everything he sees in the Hoosiers, who are trending upward after back-to-back 8-4 and 6-1 regular seasons. “Consistency and it’s just something about that LEO I love everything about it.”

Trevell Mullen has the same feel for Tom Allen and his Indiana staff that Tiawan Mullen had three years ago, when he was all-in on what Allen was selling. He made an immediate impact and was named to several Freshman All-American teams in 2019 and was an All-American during the Hoosiers breakout 6-1 regular season in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Their older brother, Trayvon Mullen, was a star at Clemson who now starts as a defensive back with the Los Angeles Raiders in the NFL.

Mullen is the fourth commitment in Indiana's Class of 2022, and the second from South Florida. Richard Thomas, a defensive lineman from American Heritage in nearby Plantation, Fla., committed two weeks ago and was in town for his official visit this weekend as well, one that was disrupted by a massive thunderstorm on Friday that flooded streets and knocked out power in Bloomington.

Indiana's two other commitments are four-star athlete Dasan McCullough, the son of Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough, and linebacker Kaiden Turner from Fayetteville, Ark.