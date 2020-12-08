No decision has been made on Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket game yet.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football has paused all team-related activities on Tuesday after positive COVID-19 test within the program.

Purdue also canceled practice Tuesday for the same reasons. No decision has been made on Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket game.

Below is the full press release from Indiana football:

The Indiana football team has paused all team-related activities due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program. No decision has been made on Saturday's game against Purdue.

The team did not practice Tuesday morning and all players and Tier I coaches and staff underwent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. The decision to pause was made by the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group.

"The health and safety of our students, coaches and staff is paramount," IU Vice President & Director of Intercollegiate Athletics said. "In consultation with our medical experts, we decided this is the appropriate decision at this time. We will continue to assess the situation moving forward."

Related Stories on Indiana Football: