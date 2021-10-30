How to Watch Indiana's Game at Maryland on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread

Indiana is coming off a tough stretch of Big Ten opponents and remains 0-4 in league play after losses to Iowa, Penn State, Michigan State and Ohio State, four teams that been ranked No. 8 or higher at some point this season.

Now comes the Maryland Terrapins, the first unranked opponent for Indiana since Sept. 25, when the Hoosiers won at Western Kentucky.

A year ago in Bloomington, the Hoosiers beat Maryland but quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was having a great year, tore his ACL and was lost for the season. Jack Tuttle finished the season at quarterback, but now both of them are injured and not expected to play against the Terrapins. It's likely that true freshman Donaven McCulley will get his first start of his career.

Here's how to watch Indiana's game with the Maryland Terrapins, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and information on the coaches and the game.

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst) & Joe Smith. Point spread: Maryland is. 4.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website on Saturday morning. The over/under is 48.5. There has been plenty of line movement all week. It started at 2.5, got as high as 5.5 after the Indiana quarterback news got out, and is now 4.5 on game day.

Maryland is. 4.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website on Saturday morning. The over/under is 48.5. There has been plenty of line movement all week. It started at 2.5, got as high as 5.5 after the Indiana quarterback news got out, and is now 4.5 on game day. This year's records: Indiana is 2-5 overall, 0-4 in the Big Ten; Maryland is 4-3, 1-3 in the Big Ten

The Hoosiers were 4-1 and ranked No. 12 in the country last year when they took on the Terrapins at home, winning 27-11. Although it was a double-digit win for the Hoosiers, they lost something that day. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. ran 21 yards for a first down in the third quarter where he was pushed out of bounds at Maryland's 10-yard line. He laid on the ground and had to hobble off the field a few minutes later with an ACL injury. Jack Tuttle to step in for Indiana, and he went 5-for-5 for 31 yards. Coaches: Tom Allen is in his fifth season as the head coach at Indiana. He is 26-27 (.491) in his fifth season as Indiana's head football coach. His 24 wins over his first four years are the most for an IU head coach during that time period. Mike Locksley was named Maryland’s 37th head coach in December of 2018. The Washington, D.C., native has nearly 30 years of coaching experience, including 13 seasons over two separate stints in College Park.

