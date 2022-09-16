Skip to main content

Indiana Football Injury Update: James Head Jr. and Jonathan Haynes

Head coach Tom Allen gives a quick update on the injury status of Indiana football's James Head Jr. and Jonathan Haynes in Thursday's press conference.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Thursday, Indiana football head coach Tom Allen gave a short update on the injury status of defensive lineman James Head Jr. and defensive back Jonathan Haynes.

Head isn't a stranger to injury as he missed the first five games last season due to a right foot injury. In fall camp this preseason, Head said he was more motivated than ever and was trying to get back out on the field to prove he could still play at a high level.

James Head Jr.

James Head Jr. practices during fall camp.

Unfortunately, Head hasn't dressed for either the Illinois or Idaho game and was seen on the sidelines with a cast on his left arm covering his hand up to his forearm.

Defensive lineman Beau Robbins took over for Head and got a crucial sack on Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito in the Week 1 game versus Illinois.

In this week's depth chart, Robbins is listed as the starter ahead of Myles Jackson and Head. However, Allen is closely watching Head's recovery.

"I would say I'm optimistic that James Head would be able to give us some snaps on Saturday," he said. "He's been practicing with us this week, so it's definitely been a day to day situation for him."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meanwhile, Haynes' injury hasn't been disclosed, and his status isn't as certain.

Jonathan Haynes

Jonathan Haynes

"He's more day to day," Allen said. "Not 100 percent sure yet, but if he can go, he's going to go."

In Week 1 versus Illinois, Haynes totaled one solo tackle. He didn't dress for the Idaho game in Week 2. Like Head, Haynes is too used to being sidelined for circumstances beyond his control.

The former JUCO and Ole Miss player missed the first two games and final six games due to injury last season. 

In the Week 3 depth chart, Haynes is listed as a backup safety behind Bryant Fitzgerald.

  • HOW TO WATCH INDIANA VS. WESTERN KENTUCKY Indiana football hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday in a Week 3 matchup that will kickoff at Noon ET. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA WEEK 3 DEPTH CHART: Indiana football (2-0) will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) on Saturday at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium. Here is Indiana's Week 3 depth chart. CLICK HERE
  • MEET THE WESTERN KENTUCKY HILLTOPPERS: Indiana football hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a Week 3 matchup on Saturday at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won last year's game 33-31, and both teams enter this season's contest with a 2-0 record. CLICK HERE

In This Article (1)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

Connor Bazelak Indiana vs. Idaho
Football

How to Watch Indiana's Football Game Against Western Kentucky on Saturday

By Jack Ankony
Lilly Meister
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profile: Freshman Forward Lilly Meister

By Haley Jordan
Shaun Shivers Idaho 2
Football

Shaun Shivers' Intensity, Trash Talk Provides Edge Indiana Lacked Last Year

By Jack Ankony
Tom Allen vs Illinois
Football

Tom Allen Reviews Idaho Win, Looks Ahead to Western Kentucky on 'Inside Indiana Football'

By Jack Ankony
Hoosier Roundtable Podcast Graphic
Football

Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: 'When All the Pieces are Put Together, We Can Be a Really Good Football Team'

By Haley Jordan
Arrinten Page
Basketball

2023 Power Forward Arrinten Page Lists Top Four Schools

By Jack Ankony
Indiana Football tailgate
Football

'BTN Tailgate Show' to Air Before Indiana vs. Western Kentucky Football Game

By Jack Ankony
Jaylin Williams
Football

Indiana's AJ Barner and Jaylin Williams Recap Hoosiers' Win Over Idaho and Preview Western Kentucky

By Haley Jordan