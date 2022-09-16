Indiana Football Injury Update: James Head Jr. and Jonathan Haynes
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Thursday, Indiana football head coach Tom Allen gave a short update on the injury status of defensive lineman James Head Jr. and defensive back Jonathan Haynes.
Head isn't a stranger to injury as he missed the first five games last season due to a right foot injury. In fall camp this preseason, Head said he was more motivated than ever and was trying to get back out on the field to prove he could still play at a high level.
Unfortunately, Head hasn't dressed for either the Illinois or Idaho game and was seen on the sidelines with a cast on his left arm covering his hand up to his forearm.
Defensive lineman Beau Robbins took over for Head and got a crucial sack on Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito in the Week 1 game versus Illinois.
In this week's depth chart, Robbins is listed as the starter ahead of Myles Jackson and Head. However, Allen is closely watching Head's recovery.
"I would say I'm optimistic that James Head would be able to give us some snaps on Saturday," he said. "He's been practicing with us this week, so it's definitely been a day to day situation for him."
Meanwhile, Haynes' injury hasn't been disclosed, and his status isn't as certain.
"He's more day to day," Allen said. "Not 100 percent sure yet, but if he can go, he's going to go."
In Week 1 versus Illinois, Haynes totaled one solo tackle. He didn't dress for the Idaho game in Week 2. Like Head, Haynes is too used to being sidelined for circumstances beyond his control.
The former JUCO and Ole Miss player missed the first two games and final six games due to injury last season.
In the Week 3 depth chart, Haynes is listed as a backup safety behind Bryant Fitzgerald.
