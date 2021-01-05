Indiana TE Khameron Taylor Announces Return for 2021 Season

Taylor dealt with injury this past season, so he was never able to take the field.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the third time Tuesday, another Indiana football senior is coming back for another season with the Hoosiers.

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes were given an extra year of eligibility, so for the seniors, this past season didn't have to be their last.

Indiana tight end Khameron Taylor tweeted that he is officially coming back for another year. Taylor said, "After a season sidelined by some unfortunate circumstances, ready to ball with my family in 21’."

Taylor is the third senior to come back, joining Michael Ziemba and Raheem Layne.

As Taylor suggested, he didn't appear in any games for Indiana this season. This was his first year with the Hoosiers after transferring from South Alabama.

In 2018, Taylor played in each of the final 11 games and started five times. He caught five passes for 67 yards. In 2019, he started all nine games in which he appeared and made two receptions for 18 yards with a 13-yard touchdown at Nebraska.

Taylor graduated with an interdisciplinary studies degree from South Alabama in May 2020, and he is working toward a second degree in sport marketing and management in Bloomington.

He will add some depth in Indiana's tight end room, along with Peyton Hendershot.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on the Indiana football seniors.

Follow us on Facebook at Indiana Hoosiers on Sports Illustrated.

Follow us on Twitter at @HoosiersNowSI.

Related Stories: