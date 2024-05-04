Indiana Adds Freshman All-American Cornerback D'Angelo Ponds From James Madison
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana landed one of the nation's top young cornerbacks on Saturday in James Madison transfer D'Angelo Ponds.
As a true freshman in 2023, Ponds was named to the Freshman All-American team by the Football Writers Association of America. College Football Network named Ponds Freshman Cornerback of the Year as well as second team All-American. He was also a second team All-Sun Belt selection.
At 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, Ponds played 13 games and made 10 starts at cornerback for James Madison in 2023. He totaled 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, 15 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He also jumped on a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown.
Ponds is ranked No. 187 overall and No. 24 among cornerbacks in the transfer portal, per On3.
New Indiana coach Curt Cignetti fended off programs like Auburn, Miami (FL), Illinois, Boston College, Houston, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Duke, USC, Arizona, Tulane, SMU, Tulsa, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, UConn, Florida Atlantic, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati for Ponds' commitment.
Ponds originally committed to James Madison in the class of 2023 out of Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. He was a three-star recruit, ranked No. 1,966 overall, No. 170 among cornerbacks and No. 280 in Florida, per the 247 Sports Composite. Ponds helped Chaminade Madonna win back-to-back FHSAA state championships as a junior and senior.
Ponds now joins the Hoosiers with three years of eligibility. It's an especially important addition for Indiana, which just lost potential starting cornerback Kobee Minor to the transfer portal. Indiana also returns cornerbacks Jamier Johnson and Jamari Sharpe, who had starting experience with the Hoosiers in 2023.