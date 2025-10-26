Indiana Football Stays at No. 2 in Latest Polls, Closing Ground on No. 1 Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football's ranking didn't change in the Associated Press Top 25 nor US LBM Coaches Poll, but the No. 2 Hoosiers continue growing closer to No. 1 Ohio State for the top spot.
Indiana (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) received 11 first place votes in the AP poll, up from six last week, while Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) stood firm at the top spot with 54 votes.
However, the Hoosiers didn't receive the same affection from coaches. They didn't get a first-place vote, while No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) landed two votes. The Aggies also received one first-place vote in the AP poll.
What new polls mean for Indiana
After snapping UCLA's three-game win streak with a 56-6 victory Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Indiana has started earning more national respect. Ohio State was idle in Week 9, which gave Indiana the chance to make a statement, and the Hoosiers capitalized.
Indiana isn't currently scheduled to face a ranked team for the remainder of the regular season, and none of the Hoosiers' opponents received votes in the Week 10 poll.
As for the Hoosiers' resume, Illinois fell out of the rankings after a 42-25 loss to Washington on Saturday. The Fighting Illini received three votes in the AP poll.
Iowa, which Indiana beat 20-15 on Sept. 27 in Iowa City, received 27 votes, which is fourth-most among those excluded from the top 25.
Oregon remained No. 6 after a 21-7 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. The Ducks join the Hoosiers and Buckeyes as the Big Ten's three top 10 teams. Michigan, which is ranked No. 21, is the only other Big Ten in the top 25.
Indiana returns to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Maryland (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.
Full AP Top 25 poll
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Georgia Tech
9. Vanderbilt
T-10. Miami (Fla.)
T-10. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. Virginia
16. Louisville
17. Cincinnati
18. Oklahoma
19. Missouri
20. Texas
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. USC
24. Utah
25. Memphis