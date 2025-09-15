Indiana Football Loses RB to Season-Ending Injury
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football redshirt junior running back Lee Beebe Jr. is out for the remainder of the season, coach Curt Cignetti said Monday in his press conference.
Beebe suffered a non-contact knee injury on a nine-yard rush with nine-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third quarter and the Hoosiers already leading 52-0. Indiana ultimately beat Indiana State 73-0 on Sept. 12.
The 5-foot-10, 220-pound Beebe entered the game ranked second on the team with 163 rushing yards, and he led the Hoosiers with an average of 7.4 yards per carry. He rushed five times for 46 yards against Indiana State before his injury.
Beebe was a productive piece in a potent three-headed running back trio with seniors Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black. The Hoosiers are the only team in the FBS with 300-plus rushing yards in each of their first three games, and Cignetti noted Sept. 10 on his radio show he values playing three running backs because it reduces wear and tear.
Without Beebe, the Hoosiers will turn to redshirt freshman Khobie Martin, who led the team with 11 rushes for 109 yards and two touchdowns against Indiana State. His first carry came with 4:13 remaining in the third quarter while Indiana led 59-0.
Cignetti said Martin is going to need to be ready for a larger role entering the Hoosiers' 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday against No. 9 Illinois
"I thought he ran well Saturday night," Cignetti said. "He's got talent, and he'll get more reps. We're going to need him."
The Hoosiers are averaging 307.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks third best in the nation.
"We're doing a good job up front, and the tight end and receivers are doing a nice job blocking," Cignetti said. "(Running) backs are running hard. And (offensive line coach) Bob (Bostad) does a great job with the line. And we've been a little better than the people we've played, too."