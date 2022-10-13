Matt Hohlt’s ‘Knack For The Ball’ Bolsters Indiana Defense Without Cam Jones

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Chad Wilt learned names and faces on his first day as defensive coordinator last February during a morning workout. With Indiana coach Tom Allen at his side, Wilt recalls one interaction in particular.

“That kid is going to be a really good football player here,” Allen told Wilt as he pointed to redshirt freshman linebacker Matt Hohlt.

Just over six months before this moment, Hohlt joined Indiana during 2021 fall camp as a walk-on. He was buried on the depth chart behind team-captain linebackers Micah McFadden and Cam Jones before the season. His impact wasn’t expected right away, even by Allen, who said Hohlt has been better than he thought. But every time Indiana went live in practice, Hohlt showed up and made plays. He appeared in two games as a freshman, and was named scout team player of the week twice, once on defense and again on special teams.

“Every time we would scrimmage, it was, ‘Okay, this guy has a knack for the ball,’” Allen said. “And to play linebacker, it's about leadership and production. He just produced.”

Indiana redshirt freshman linebacker Matt Hohlt (43) stands beside teammates Aaron Casey (44) and Myles Jackson (10) during Indiana's game against Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium on Sept. 24. Indiana Athletics

Hohlt comes from a strong football background. His father, Eric, played at Indiana from 1982-85, and influenced Matt's football career at an early age. He remembers attending Indiana football games as a kid, thinking one day he might play at Memorial Stadium.

"If I'm having a bad day," Matt said. "He's there to help me out and help me push through.”

Matt played at Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind., one of the state’s top football programs. He was largely overlooked as a recruit, only drawing interest from Wabash College, a Division III program in Crawfordsville, Ind.

Hohlt said he dealt with back injuries early on in high school, and COVID-19 limited players in his class from taking on-campus visits during the recruiting process. Still, Allen was surprised Hohlt didn’t draw more interest, and his grittiness and tackling ability were two of his standout qualities.

“He's got a really good moxie to him,” Allen said. “Understands the game, understands the run fits, really does his job at a high level every time he's called upon.”

Allen considers Hohlt smart, tough and dependable, which contributed to earning his first-career start for Indiana in Week 4 against Cincinnati. Hohlt stepped in at the physically-demanding wolf linebacker position, which Indiana uses in place of the husky, or nickelback position, when it needs personnel suited to stoping the run. Indiana ultimately lost 45-24, but Hohlt and the Hoosiers held Cincinnati to 40 rushing yards on 30 attempts. Hohlt said everyone works hard in the offseason, but learning Indiana’s defensive concepts was his most impactful area of growth.

“That was a huge opportunity for me,” Hohlt said. “Ever since then my confidence has grown every week, and I'm just trying to help this team do whatever they can to win the game."

Indiana redshirt freshman linebacker Matt Hohlt (43) celebrates a tackle with JH Tevis (47) during Indiana's game against Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium on Sept. 24. Indiana Athletics

Hohlt’s role will be especially important moving forward as Indiana deals with a foot injury to Jones – a three-time captain and the Big Ten's leader in tackles through five weeks – who will be out “several weeks at minimum,” according to Allen. Indiana linebacker Bradley Jennings Jr. said Hohlt brings value to the Indiana defense because he's well-versed in the responsibilities of the wolf, stinger and mike linebacker positions.

Indiana’s first game without Jones came last Saturday in a 31-10 loss to Michigan. The game was tied at halftime, but the loss of Jones made a clear impact early on.

Four Indiana defenders converged on Michigan running back Blake Corum on his first touch of the game. The Hoosiers appeared to have Corum, the nation's third-leading rusher, bottled up, but he planted his left foot and dipped below the swarm to break into the open field. Corum's cutback generated 50 yards before Dasan McCullough chased him down at the goal line, and he walked in for a 1-yard touchdown on the next play.

"You lose your best player," Allen said. "[Jones] is not just our leader of our team, he is the leader of our defense. He is playing at a high level. I would consider him playing at an All-American level. Statistically, it backs that up. It's a big blow any time you lose a guy like that, and he gives us a presence, as well."

The Hoosiers' top defensive priority in this game was to stop the run, and they were off to a troubling start. Aaron Casey moved to stinger linebacker on the weak-side, where Jones typically plays. Casey knows both positions well from his five years at Indiana, and said it was mainly a mental adjustment with a few different responsibilities in the run game and pass coverage.

Bradley Jennings Jr. made his first start of the season at mike linebacker, Casey's usual position in the middle, and made a career-high 13 tackles. Allen said Jennings stepped up his play, and Saturday gave him a chance to learn and grow in Indiana's defense after transferring from Miami (FL) this offseason. Casey said he and Jennings spent time watching film together and talking through plays, which helped them get on the same page come Saturday.

After a shaky start defending the Michigan rushing attack, Indiana allowed 32 yards on 15 carries between Corum, Donovan Edwards and quarterback J.J. McCarthy across the final 27-plus minutes of the first half. In the second half, Indiana limited Corum's production to 64 yards on 15 carries – a drastic change from his first run of the game.

Up next is a matchup with Maryland at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. The Terrapins utilize a pair of running backs in Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II that pose a versatile threat to Indiana. Averaging 6.2 yards per carry, Hemby has breakaway speed in the open field, and he has also caught 20 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. At 6-foot, 285 pounds, it takes multiple defenders to bring down Littleton II, who’s averaging 6.6 yards on 45 carries.

Indiana will be without Jones on Saturday, creating continued importance for Hohlt’s role in the run game.

“When [Hohlt] first got here, I kind of saw something special in him,” Jones said. “I just told him to keep working, his time is going to come, and his time is here and he’s making the best of it.”

Indiana redshirt freshman linebacker Matt Hohlt hugs defensive coordinator Chad Wilt after getting off the bus before Indiana's game against Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium on Sept. 24 Indiana Athletics