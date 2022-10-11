Indiana Football Enters Week 7 as Double-Digit Underdog Against Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana started the 2022 season with three wins, but the Hoosiers are now on the verge of dipping below .500 following three consecutive losses.

Approaching a Week 7 matchup with the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at 3:30 ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., Indiana is a 10.5-point underdog, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Maryland is off to a 4-2 start, scoring 87 combined points in easy wins over Buffalo and Charlotte to start the season. After trailing SMU entering the fourth quarter at home in Week 3, Maryland scored 14 unanswered points to win the game.

A road trip to No. 4 Michigan was the Terrapins first taste of Big Ten play, and they nearly pulled off the upset. Running back Blake Corum gave Michigan a narrow lead with a 33-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left in the first half, and the teams traded touchdowns throughout the fourth quarter before Michigan snuck away with a 34-27 win.

Maryland shut Michigan State out in the second half to win 27-13, and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for over 300 yards for the second time in five games. The Terrapins hosted Purdue in Week 6, and they could look back on this game as a big missed opportunity. Maryland took a six-point lead midway the fourth quarter, but Purdue responded with touchdowns at the 3:19 and 1:20 marks to escape with a 31-29 win over Maryland.

The Terrapins are led by Tagovailoa, who is in his redshirt junior season after setting Maryland single-season records in passing yards (3,860), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2%), passing touchdowns (26) and 300-yard passing games (7) during the 2021 season. Tagovailoa is second in the Big Ten with 1,731 passing yards behind Ohio State's CJ Strout with 1,737.

Maryland is 3-5 against Indiana since joining the Big Ten, and most recently defeated the Hoosiers 38-35 in 2021.