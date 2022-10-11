Indiana Football Week 7 Depth Chart, Injury Notes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football holds a 3-3 record halfway through the 2022 season with a home matchup against Maryland on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

With Big Ten play in full swing, Indiana will have to overcome injuries to key players in its pursuit of reaching a bowl game. On Monday, Indiana coach Tom Allen provided injury updates on linebacker Cam Jones, tight end AJ Barner, wide receiver D.J. Matthews and cornerback Jaylin Williams after each player was ruled out before Indiana's 31-10 loss to Michigan.

Jones suffered a foot injury against Nebraska, and he will be out for several weeks, at minimum, Allen said. Aaron Casey moved to Jones' position at stinger linebacker, and Bradley Jennings Jr. got the start at mike linebacker. Jones' injury will also lead to more playing time for Matt Hohlt.

Barner has a foot injury and is considered week to week moving forward. Backup tight end James Bomba hasn't played since Sept. 17 against Western Kentucky, and redshirt freshman Aaron Steinfeldt made his first career start against Michigan.

Williams injured his shoulder at Nebraska, and is also considered week to week. Chris Keys earned the start at cornerback with Williams out, and Allen said Phillip Dunnam, Brylan Lanier and Josh Sanguinetti will continue to see expanded roles in the defensive backfield.

D.J. Matthews hasn't played since Sept. 24 at Cincinnati, and he will be a game-time decision on Saturday against Maryland. With Matthews on the sideline, Emery Simmons combined for 13 receptions, 114 yards and a touchdown across the last two games.

Indiana's Jaylin Williams (23) disrupts a pass during the Indiana versus Western Kentucky football game at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

With that being said, let's take a look at Indiana's Week 7 depth chart.

OFFENSE

LT

70 Luke Haggard 6-7 305 Sr.+

77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R

LG

50 Zach Carpenter 6-5 305 Jr.-R

53 Vinny Fiacable 6-4 308 Fr.-R

C

56 Mike Katic 6-4 310 Jr.-R

62 Cameron Knight 6-3 295 So.-R

55 Caleb Murphy 6-4 295 So.-R

RG

73 Tim Weaver 6-6 313 Jr.-R

67 Kahlil Benson 6-6 313 So.-R

RT

51 Parker Hanna 6-5 302 Sr.+

77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R

WR

10 Andison Coby 6-2 175 Jr.

1 Donaven McCulley 6-5 210 So.

18 Javon Swinton 6-2 190 Jr.

WR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

0 Emery Simmons 6-1 186 Sr.

TE

88 AJ Barner 6-6 252 Jr.

48 James Bomba 6-6 251 Fr.-R

--or--

84 Aaron Steinfeldt 6-5 246 Fr.-R

WR

6 Cam Camper 6-2 202 Jr.

19 Malachi Holt-Bennett 6-3 188 So.

QB

9 Connor Bazelak 6-3 224 Jr.-R

14 Jack Tuttle 6-4 212 Sr.-R

RB

2 Shaun Shivers 5-7 186 Sr.+

26 Josh Henderson 5-11 215 Sr.

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.

DEFENSE

DE

41 Beau Robbins 6-5 272 Jr.-R

10 Myles Jackson 6-2 255 So.-R

6 James Head Jr. 6-5 257 Sr.+

DT

94 Demarcus Elliott 6-3 315 Sr.+

47 JH Tevis 6-4 283 Sr.-R

91 LeDarrius Cox 6-4 320 Jr.-R

DT

50 Sio Nofoagatoto’a 6-3 315 Sr.

51 Patrick Lucas Jr. 6-3 322 Jr.-R

BULL

92 Alfred Bryant 6-2 250 Sr.-R+

0 Dasan McCullough 6-5 230 Fr.

LB

44 Aaron Casey 6-2 225 Sr.-R

8 Jared Casey 6-3 215 Jr.-R

LB

5 Bradley Jennings Jr. 6-1 221 Sr.-R+

43 Matt Hohlt 6-2 222 Fr.-R

HUSKY

21 Noah Pierre 5-11 176 Sr.-R

16 Jordan Grier 6-0 199 So.

CB

23 Jaylin Williams 6-0 185 Sr.+

7 Christopher Keys 6-0 183 So.-R

S

1 Devon Matthews 6-2 206 Sr.+

19 Josh Sanguinetti 6-1 190 Jr.-R

--or--

24 Bryson Bonds 6-1 207 Jr.

S

31 Bryant Fitzgerald 6-0 206 Sr.-R+

17 Jonathan Haynes 5-11 202 Gr.+

CB

3 Tiawan Mullen 5-10 181 Sr.

9 Brylan Lanier 6-1 176 Fr.-R

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

KO

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

P

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

LS

95 Sean Wracher 6-4 207 Sr.

97 Jake Wellmann 6-1 216 So.-R

H

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

KR

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.

3 Omar Cooper Jr. 6-1 193 Fr.

PR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

80 Connor Delp 5-10 170 Fr.-R