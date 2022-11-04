How to Watch Indiana's Matchup With Penn State on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana had a chance to refuel and evaluate over the bye week before the final stretch of the 2022 season. Snapping their five-game losing streak will be a difficult task for the Hoosiers with Penn State coming to town at No. 15 in the first College Playoff Rankings, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, Michigan State and Purdue.

For Indiana coach Tom Allen, keeping his team mentally locked in was a huge priority during the bye week.

"I know seasons can get hard and frustrating when you play the schedule we play," Allen said. "You got to find a way to win those close games and we haven't recently. It is frustrating. You find out who you can really count on, who you can depend on."

This is the fourth quarter of the season, our final four regular-season games," Allen continued. "Our guys have got to respond to that. I expect them to. But, yeah, the mind is a powerful thing. Right now it can be lying to you and telling you things, then you believe things that can alter the way you make decisions on a daily basis. We're really attacking that head on."

*** LIVE BLOG: And once the game starts, follow all the action on our live blog. To read that story, CLICK HERE.

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (3-5, lost 24-17 at Rutgers in Week 8) vs. No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2, lost 44-31 vs. No. 2 Ohio State in Week 9)

Indiana Hoosiers (3-5, lost 24-17 at Rutgers in Week 8) vs. No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2, lost 44-31 vs. No. 2 Ohio State in Week 9) What: Indiana's first game coming off a bye week

Indiana's first game coming off a bye week When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 5

3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 5 Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. TV: ABC

ABC Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline) Stream: Watch fuboTV

Watch fuboTV Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius/Online: XM (98 or 196) // SXM App (958)

Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius/Online: XM (98 or 196) // SXM App (958) Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Rhett Lewis (analyst), Joe Smith, John Herrick

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Rhett Lewis (analyst), Joe Smith, John Herrick Point spread: Penn State is a 13.5-point favorite over Indiana, and the over/under is 49.5 points as of Friday afternoon, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.

Penn State is a 13.5-point favorite over Indiana, and the over/under is 49.5 points as of Friday afternoon, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. Season totals: Indiana's 2022 regular season win total over/under was 4 prior to their 23-20 win over Illinois in Week 1, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana's 2022 regular season win total over/under was 4 prior to their 23-20 win over Illinois in Week 1, according to the Last season's records: Indiana was 2-10 overall with a 0-9 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Penn State went 7-6 overall with a 4-5 record in Big Ten play in 2021. The Nittany Lions lost 24-10 to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

Indiana was 2-10 overall with a 0-9 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Penn State went 7-6 overall with a 4-5 record in Big Ten play in 2021. The Nittany Lions lost 24-10 to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. Series history: Penn State leads the all-time series 23-2, with Indiana's only wins coming in 2020 and 2013 in Bloomington.

Penn State leads the all-time series 23-2, with Indiana's only wins coming in 2020 and 2013 in Bloomington. Last meeting: Penn State dominated Indiana 24-0 at Beaver Stadium in 2021. The Nittany Lions controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game, rushing for 209 yards compared to Indiana's 69. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford completed 17-of-33 pass attempts for 178 yards, three touchdowns and an interception to Raheem Layne. Indiana couldn't contain future first-round pick wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who caught eight passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Penix Jr. played what turned out to be his last game in an Indiana uniform, completing 10-of-22 passes for 118 yards and an interception to Joey Porter Jr. Penix was sacked by Brandon Smith early in the third quarter, which resulted in a AC joint separation in his left throwing shoulder that kept him out for the rest of the 2021 season. Jack Tuttle replaced Penix in this game, and completed 6-of-12 passes for 77 yards and an interception to Ji-Ayir Brown. Peyton Hendershot led Indiana with five catches for 88 yards, while Ryder Anderson and Micah McFadden posted eight tackles apiece for the Hoosiers.

Penn State dominated Indiana 24-0 at Beaver Stadium in 2021. The Nittany Lions controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game, rushing for 209 yards compared to Indiana's 69. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford completed 17-of-33 pass attempts for 178 yards, three touchdowns and an interception to Raheem Layne. Indiana couldn't contain future first-round pick wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who caught eight passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Penix Jr. played what turned out to be his last game in an Indiana uniform, completing 10-of-22 passes for 118 yards and an interception to Joey Porter Jr. Penix was sacked by Brandon Smith early in the third quarter, which resulted in a AC joint separation in his left throwing shoulder that kept him out for the rest of the 2021 season. Jack Tuttle replaced Penix in this game, and completed 6-of-12 passes for 77 yards and an interception to Ji-Ayir Brown. Peyton Hendershot led Indiana with five catches for 88 yards, while Ryder Anderson and Micah McFadden posted eight tackles apiece for the Hoosiers. Coaches: James Franklin is in his ninth season at Penn State, holding a 73-36 record overall. In the last six seasons under Franklin, Penn State is one of six teams to rank in the top 12 of the final College Football Playoff rankings at least four times, joining Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Oklahoma. Despite its long-term success under Franklin, which included a Big Ten title in 2016, Penn State is 17-13 dating back to the start of the 2020 season. Tom Allen is in his sixth season as Indiana's head coach with a 29-37 overall record 16-32 record in Big Ten play. His 29 wins rank seventh among all-time Indiana football coaches, behind John Pont's 31 wins from 1965-72. Allen's 26 wins over his first five seasons were tied for the most by a Hoosier head coach with the program's all-time winningest coach, Bill Mallory. Allen was the 2020 AFCA National Coach of the Year. He is 0-3 in bowl games, most recently losing 26-20 to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021.

James Franklin is in his ninth season at Penn State, holding a 73-36 record overall. In the last six seasons under Franklin, Penn State is one of six teams to rank in the top 12 of the final College Football Playoff rankings at least four times, joining Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Oklahoma. Despite its long-term success under Franklin, which included a Big Ten title in 2016, Penn State is 17-13 dating back to the start of the 2020 season. Tom Allen is in his sixth season as Indiana's head coach with a 29-37 overall record 16-32 record in Big Ten play. His 29 wins rank seventh among all-time Indiana football coaches, behind John Pont's 31 wins from 1965-72. Allen's 26 wins over his first five seasons were tied for the most by a Hoosier head coach with the program's all-time winningest coach, Bill Mallory. Allen was the 2020 AFCA National Coach of the Year. He is 0-3 in bowl games, most recently losing 26-20 to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021. Weather: According to weather.com, the chance of rain ranges from 88 to 61 percent from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET in Bloomington, Ind. By 4 p.m. ET, the chance of rain drops to 34 percent, then 15 percent by 7 p.m. ET. At kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET, it will be 62 degrees with winds from the southwest at 17 miles per hour. Indiana issued a wind advisory on Friday, with winds expected between 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 50 miles per hour leading up to, during and after the game.

Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch from Indiana in Week 10

1. Replacing Cam Camper

Cam Camper will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL after leading the Hoosiers with 46 receptions and 569 yards. Camper was Indiana's go-to offensive playmaker, and in the two games he missed – at Nebraska and the second half at Rutgers – Indiana's offense looked stagnant as ever.

More looks to D.J. Matthews and Emery Simmons in the slot can be anticipated, but Indiana will need some combination of Andison Coby, Donaven McCulley, Malachi Holt-Bennett or Javon Swinton to step up in Camper's role as a jump-ball, red-zone threat. McCulley moved from quarterback to wide receiver before the season, and Indiana coach Tom Allen said the 6-foot-5 McCulley shares similarities with Camper in size, length and run-after-catch ability.

"Definitely want to see [McCulley] elevate his play, need him to, our team needs him to, I know he wants to," Allen said. "I think as a player, it does take time to learn a new position. That's what he's doing and buying into that and working hard every single day. I want to see him go out there and play with that confidence that it takes to be able to make those plays, those contested catches and those game-changing plays that this team needs right now and is going to need on Saturday against a really, really talented secondary from Penn State."

Penn State's Kalen King and Joey Porter Jr. are tied for the Big Ten lead with 11 pass breakups apiece.

2. Responding to the rain, wind

The forecast calls for rain throughout the day on Saturday, which could impact an already-struggling Indiana offense's ability to move the ball. Indiana also issued a wind advisory, with winds expected between 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 50 miles per hour. In Week 2 against Idaho, downpours contributed to Indiana trailing 10-0 at halftime. Connor Bazelak and the Hoosiers found their rhythm when it dried off the the second half, scoring 23 third-quarter points in a 35-22 victory.

Uncertainty surrounds both quarterback situations heading into Saturday's game – whether it's Bazelak, Jack Tuttle or Dexter Williams for Indiana, and Sean Clifford or Drew Allar for Penn State – and unfavorable conditions could complicate things even more. Penn State has a clear advantage in the run game, averaging 170 yards per game on 4.8 yards per carry, while Indiana is last in the Big Ten at 80.4 yards per game and 2.7 yards per carry.

3. Defending Parker Washington

The Indiana defense allows 259.5 passing yards per game, third-most in the Big Ten, and has been susceptible to explosive plays through the air. Western Kentucky's Daewood Davis scored a 44-yard touchdown against Indiana in Week 3, followed a 75-yard score from Cincinnati's Tyler Scott and a 71-yard dagger from Trey Palmer of Nebraska.

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington has similar big-play ability, and he's coming off his two best games of the season. Last week against No. 2 Ohio State, Washington caught 11 passes for 179 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown. He also caught a 35-yard touchdown in Penn State's blowout win over Minnesota. Keep an eye on Washington in this matchup against veteran Indiana cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams.