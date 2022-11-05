Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Penn State in Real Time
Indiana football (3-5) takes on Penn State (6-2) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind. Here's our live blog, where you can follow along with our live updates from the Memorial Stadium press box.
2:00 p.m. – It's a cloudy and windy day in Bloomington, Ind. as Indiana takes on No. 15 Penn State at 3:30 p.m. ET. As I walked into Memorial Stadium, wind gusts blew over the walkthrough metal detectors and a few tables. It could a tough day to move the ball through the air today. Stay tuned for injury updates during pregame warmups.
Related stories on Indiana football:
- HOW TO WATCH IU-PENN STATE: Indiana football (3-5) hosts No. 15 Penn State (6-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana. CLICK HERE
- GAMEDAY PREDICTION: Coming off a bye week, Indiana football (3-5) takes on No. 15 Penn State (6-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Can the Hoosiers upset the Nittany Lions? CLICK HERE
- JAMES FRANKLIN PREVIEWS IU: Penn State football coach James Franklin brings the Nittany Lions to Bloomington, Ind. for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here's what he said about Indiana. CLICK HERE
- AARON CASEY STEPS IN FOR CAM JONES: When Indiana football's leading tackler and captain Cam Jones went down with a foot injury, linebacker Aaron Casey closed in on an opportunity to be a defensive force and an emerging leader who now leads the Hoosiers in total tackles. CLICK HERE
- WEEK 10 DEPTH AND INJURY CHART Heading into Indiana football's matchup with No. 16 Penn State on Saturday, check out a few injury notes to keep an eye on, as well as the Week 10 depth chart. CLICK HERE
- UNCERTAINTY AT QB: Indiana football coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell are evaluating different options at quarterback heading into a Week 10 matchup against Penn State. CLICK HERE
Scroll to Continue