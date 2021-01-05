Indiana OL Mackenzie Nworah Announces Return for 2021 Season

Nworah was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list earlier this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Make it five Hoosier seniors now who are returning for the 2021 season.

Indiana offensive lineman Mackenzie Nworah announced late Tuesday evening that he is officially coming back for a sixth year with the Hoosiers (he redshirted his freshman year).

Nworah wrote on Twitter that there's, "Still more to be done!"

As mentioned above, he is now the fifth senior from 2020 to announce their return, joining Michael Ziemba, Marcelino Ball, Raheem Layne and Khameron Taylor.

Earlier in September, Nworah was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list.

During Nworah's freshman season at Indiana, he started six games and appeared in 10 games. He battled a lot of injuries his sophomore season, but last season, Nworah appeared in eight games with three starts at right guard.

This past season, he didn't see much action, but he was a Academic All-Big Ten selection.

With experience at the forefront, Nworah will most definitely add some depth to Indiana's offensive line next season.

