Northern Illinois Transfer Amariyun Knighten Commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has added to its cornerback room with a commitment from Northern Illinois transfer Amariyun Knighten.
"Let’s do it Bloomington new Hoosier on the block !!" Knighted posted on X.
Knighten is a 6-foot, 174-pound cornerback who spent the last three seasons at Northern Illinois. In 2024, he played in eight games and made 13 tackles, four passes defended and one interception. He made 17 tackles in 13 games in 2023, and appeared in four games while maintaining his redshirt in 2022.
Among Northern Illinois players with at least 200 snaps, Knighten ranked sixth in Pro Football Focus' grade for defense (72.6), ninth in run defense (70.6), third in tackling (85.0) and fifth in coverage (71.9). He joins the Hoosiers with two years of eligibility.
Prior to college, Knighten was an All-County, All-Region and All-State player at Stranahan High School in Hollywood, Fla.
It remains to be seen what Indiana's cornerback room will look like for the 2025 season, but starters D'Angelo Ponds and Jamier Johnson, plus reserves like Jamari Sharpe and JoJo Johnson, all have remaining eligibility.
