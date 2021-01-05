Marcelino Ball Returning for 2021 Season

Ball tore his ACL before the 2020 season started and couldn't play in any games.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball is coming back for the 2021 football season.

This is one of the bigger announcements of the day. Ball is one of Indiana's best defensive players, but he tore his ACL before this season even started and couldn't play in any games.

Tom Allen tweeted, "So Fired Up to have Marcelino McCray-Ball back for the 2021 season. He has battled through adversity and he will come back stronger than ever!!! #LEO."

Ball is an All-Big Ten type of player. He was named as an honorable mention in 2018, and in 2019, Ball totaled 47 tackles, 29 solo, two sacks, three for loss, a team-high six quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

Earlier this season, Ball spoke to the media and opened up about how tough the injury has been but how he's directed his attention to the positives.

"Helping the team out and watching them achieve has been the highlight," Ball said in October. "It is either helping your teammates out by being a resource or being nothing. I would rather be a resource and a reason why we improve and win games from the sidelines than moping around because I am not playing."

But come the 2021 season, Ball hopes to be off the sidelines and on the field with his teammates.

This past season, Ball was named one of the team's five captains despite not being able to play in any games.

"I didn't think I'd be in that captain role, which I appreciate even more," Ball said. "Wish I could be out there obviously, but, hey man, fear nothing, take everything, so that's what we gonna do."

Ball was on the sideline to watch Indiana suffer a tough loss in the Outback Bowl, so he will be just as motivated as his teammates to get back on the field in 2021.

Ball is the fourth Hoosier senior to announce his plans to return, joining Khameron Taylor, Raheem Layne and Michael Ziemba so far.

