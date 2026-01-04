Indiana Football Picks Up First Transfer Portal Commitment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football has landed the first member of its 2026 transfer portal class.

The Hoosiers secured a commitment from former Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman on Sunday morning, according to On3 Sports insider Hayes Fawcett. Zachman spent six years with the Badgers and has one season of eligibility remaining.

Meet Preston Zachman

Wisconsin defensive back Preston Zachman (14) makes a tackle on Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas (80) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby, Gary Cosby / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zachman, who stands 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, played in 34 games at Wisconsin, collecting 130 tackles, four tackles for loss and seven interceptions.

A consensus three-star recruit in 2020, Zachman redshirted his first year in Madison and did not appear in any games in 2021.

The Elysburg, Pa., native first found the field in 2022. He played in the first six games and registered 11 tackles, one interception and two passes defended before missing the remainder of the season with an injury.

Zachman ascended into a larger role in 2023, playing in all 13 games and making five starts. He recorded 49 tackles and two interceptions, including the game-winning takeaway in overtime against Nebraska.

Twice an Academic All-Big Ten selection, Zachman started all 12 games in 2024 and enjoyed a career year. He logged 58 tackles, tops during his time in Madison, to go along with three tackles for loss, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Zachman started the first three games of 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 3. He made 12 tackles and two interceptions before his year came to an abrupt end.

Zachman still has eligibility through a redshirt in 2020, playing fewer than five games in 2021 and a medical redshirt in 2025.

Why Indiana football needed Zachman

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Hoosiers will lose standout safety Louis Moore, who’s tied for second nationally with six interceptions, to graduation after this season. The same is true for Devan Boykin, who plays rover, a combination of safety and nickel corner.

Junior safety Amare Ferrell, who starts next to Moore, is slated to return, as is true freshman Byron Baldwin, who’s seen meaningful snaps in the second half of fhe year.

Baldwin was in contention to start at rover entering the year before suffering an undisclosed injury late in fall camp. He figures to play a significant role in the secondary in 2026.

But with Boykin and Moore both departing, Indiana has two spots open on its back end. Zachman, who’s littered with high-level starting experience and production, appears a strong candidate to fill one of the vacancies.