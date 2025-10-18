Indiana Football Tops Michigan State to Keep Old Brass Spittoon
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On a Saturday featuring ominous clouds, a 30-minute weather delay and an entire Memorial Stadium section comprised of fans waving their shirts as towels above their heads, No. 3 Indiana football cruised past Michigan State 38-13 in Bloomington.
One year after turning a 10-0 first-quarter deficit into a 47-10 win against Michigan State, the Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) scored 31 unanswered points before the Spartans (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten) knocked down a field goal with 33 seconds remaining.
Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza went 24-for-28 passing for 332 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He threw two touchdowns to senior receiver Elijah Sarratt and one apiece to senior receiver E.J. Williams Jr. and redshirt junior receiver Omar Cooper Jr., while senior running back Kaelon Black added a 29-yard rushing score.
Cooper led Indiana in receiving, catching eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. He set career highs in receptions and receiving yards against an FBS opponent.
Michigan State dominated time of possession in the first half, as the Spartans held the ball for just over 20 minutes. Their first two drives eclipsed six minutes and ended with 10 points, and their lone first-half touchdown drive — a 12-play, 75-yard series — went over eight minutes.
But Indiana's defense forced a punt and didn't allow points on Michigan State's one-minute drive to end the first half. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers scored on each of their three offensive possessions and carried a 21-10 lead into the locker room.
Both teams had an extensive wait ahead.
Due to a lightning strike within 10 miles of Memorial Stadium, the Hoosiers and Spartans entered an inclement weather delay. There were no additional strikes, but with the stoppage, halftime lasted 39 minutes.
The delay didn't slow Indiana's offense, which started the second half with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 48-yard pass from Mendoza to Cooper. Michigan State missed a field goal, and the Hoosiers marched downfield once more, driving 68 yards on eight plays before Mendoza hit Sarratt in the endzone for a 27-yard score.
Indiana had a turnover on downs deep in Spartan territory in the fourth quarter, but kicker Nico Radicic nailed a 31-yard field goal with just under two minutes remaining in the game to push the Hoosiers ahead by four touchdowns. Michigan State's Martin Connington hit a 34-yard field goal with 33 seconds left.
The Hoosiers finished the game in victory formation amid a heavy downpour — but with the Old Brass Spittoon in hand.