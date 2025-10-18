Indiana Football, Michigan State Enter Weather Delay Due to Lightning
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 3 Indiana football's game against Michigan State entered a weather delay during halftime Saturday at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers held a 21-10 lead at the time of the stoppage, which ultimately lasted only half an hour.
A lightning strike occurred within 10 miles of Memorial Stadium, prompting a 30-minute delay and complete evacuation of the stands.
"There is severe weather in the immediate area that necessitates suspension of the event," an announcement on Indiana's big screen reads. "For your safety, please calmly exit the seating area. Return to your vehicle if it is in close proximity to the facility, or follow the instructions of event staff."
No additional strikes occurred, and the two teams were cleared to resume warmups at 5:32 p.m. The second half started at 5:37 p.m.
Indiana put a message on the big screen near the end of the first half warning such an occurrence could happen. Dark clouds rolled in from the west, and the flags littered around the stadium continually changed directions. Eventually, Memorial Stadium found itself firmly in the middle of a severe thunderstorm.
According to NCAA rules, every lightning strike within 10 miles of the stadium prompts a suspension of play. With each new lightning strike, the clock resets another 30 minutes. Hard rain began falling shortly after game play was suspended, but it lightened as game play drew closer.
Most fans filed into their cars or the Memorial Stadium concourse, though due to crowded entry points, some became stuck outside before packing into their tunnel.