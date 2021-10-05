Indiana Kicker Charles Campbell Joins Michael Penix Jr. on Tonight's Podcast

The Mike & Micah podcast Tuesday night live from Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington should be very entertaining. Injuried quarterback Michael Penix Jr. talks about his rough Saturday night and funny kicker Charles Campbell joins the show as this week's guest.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's another Tuesday night in Bloomington, which means it's time to head to Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington for the sixth installment of the Mike & Micah live podcast.

The podcast, hosted by Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew along with Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Micah McFadden, starts at 7 p.m. ET live from Yogi's, and is open to the public.

Our special guest tonight is Indiana kicker Charles Campbell, who's not only very good at his job, but he's also a hilarious interview as well. The show promises to be very entertaining, so stop by or listen live online on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube. The links are below.

Penix and McFadden rotate weeks on the show. This week, it's Penix's time to appear. He was injured in Saturday's game at Penn State, but he will still be appearing on the show tonight. Because he's getting treatment constantly for his separated throwing shoulder, he will not be at Yogi's in person, but he will be joining us remotely.

Campbell will be there in person, and will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

The podcast is also available online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here's how to watch:

Watch the podcast on Facebook

The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.

Watch the podcast on YouTube

This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE

Watch the podcast on Twitter

The first thing you should do on Twitter is follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew. Just CLICK HERE to follow Tom, and that's where the the podcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET