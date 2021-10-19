Indiana Defensive End Ryder Anderson the Special Guest on Mike & Micah Podcast Tuesday

Defensive end Ryder Anderson, the transfer from Ole Miss who has been a huge addition to Indiana's defense, is our special guest Tuesday night for the Mike & Micah Podcast live from Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington, Come on by and watch the show, which starts at 7 p.m. ET, and meet Ryder. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be on the show as well.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defense end Ryder Anderson has been making his presence felt since arriving in Bloomington earlier this year, transferring in from Ole Miss.

And on Tuesday night, he makes his first appearance live on our Mike & Micah podcast at Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington. He will be our special guest on the 30-minute show, which starts at 7 p.m. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also WILL BE ON THE SHOW, but he has to do it remotely, because he's getting treatment on his injured left shoulder on Tuesday night.

Guests are welcome, so come on down and enjoy dinner and a drink and watch the show.

Anderson has been a pleasant addition to Indiana's defense this year after playing four seasons at Ole Miss. The Katy, Texas, native had a great career there, but when the NCAA granted another year of eligibility after the COVID-ravaged 2020 season, he decided to play his final year elsewhere.

His final game at Ole Miss was actually against Indiana in January in the Outback Bowl. We'll talk about his transfer, that bowl game, his life away from football and so much more on Tuesday night.

It's also available online as well, of course, on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. HEre are all the links to watch the show live when it starts at 7 p.m. ET

The podcast is also available online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here's how to watch:

Watch the podcast on Facebook

The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.

Watch the podcast on YouTube

This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE

Watch the podcast on Twitter

The first thing you should do on Twitter is follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew. Just CLICK HERE to follow Tom, and that's where the the podcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET