Indiana Defensive End Ryder Anderson the Special Guest on Mike & Micah Podcast Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defense end Ryder Anderson has been making his presence felt since arriving in Bloomington earlier this year, transferring in from Ole Miss.
And on Tuesday night, he makes his first appearance live on our Mike & Micah podcast at Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington. He will be our special guest on the 30-minute show, which starts at 7 p.m. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also WILL BE ON THE SHOW, but he has to do it remotely, because he's getting treatment on his injured left shoulder on Tuesday night.
Guests are welcome, so come on down and enjoy dinner and a drink and watch the show.
Anderson has been a pleasant addition to Indiana's defense this year after playing four seasons at Ole Miss. The Katy, Texas, native had a great career there, but when the NCAA granted another year of eligibility after the COVID-ravaged 2020 season, he decided to play his final year elsewhere.
His final game at Ole Miss was actually against Indiana in January in the Outback Bowl. We'll talk about his transfer, that bowl game, his life away from football and so much more on Tuesday night.
It's also available online as well, of course, on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
