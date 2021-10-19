    • October 19, 2021
    Indiana Defensive End Ryder Anderson the Special Guest on Mike & Micah Podcast Tuesday

    Defensive end Ryder Anderson, the transfer from Ole Miss who has been a huge addition to Indiana's defense, is our special guest Tuesday night for the Mike & Micah Podcast live from Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington, Come on by and watch the show, which starts at 7 p.m. ET, and meet Ryder. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be on the show as well.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defense end Ryder Anderson has been making his presence felt since arriving in Bloomington earlier this year, transferring in from Ole Miss.

    And on Tuesday night, he makes his first appearance live on our Mike & Micah podcast at Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington. He will be our special guest on the 30-minute show, which starts at 7 p.m. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also WILL BE ON THE SHOW, but he has to do it remotely, because he's getting treatment on his injured left shoulder on Tuesday night. 

    Guests are welcome, so come on down and enjoy dinner and a drink and watch the show.

    Anderson has been a pleasant addition to Indiana's defense this year after playing four seasons at Ole Miss. The Katy, Texas, native had a great career there, but when the NCAA granted another year of eligibility after the COVID-ravaged 2020 season, he decided to play his final year elsewhere.

    His final game at Ole Miss was actually against Indiana in January in the Outback Bowl. We'll talk about his transfer, that bowl game, his life away from football and so much more on Tuesday night.

    It's also available online as well, of course, on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. HEre are all the links to watch the show live when it starts at 7 p.m. ET

    The podcast is also available online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here's how to watch:

    Watch the podcast on Facebook

    The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.

    Watch the podcast on YouTube

    This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE

    Watch the podcast on Twitter

    The first thing you should do on Twitter is follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew. Just CLICK HERE to follow Tom, and that's where the the podcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET 

    • REPORT CARD: Indiana is turning into a lopsided team right now, with the defense playing well enough to win, but the offense struggling to get things right. Our grades reflect that in a big way. CLICK HERE
    • TOM BREW COLUMN: Indiana's offense is terrible, and it's not just the coordinator or line or quarterback, it's everyone. There's plenty of blame to go around. CLICK HERE
    • TUTTLE TAKES BLAME: Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle said his three turnovers "are my responsibility'' and he vows to make this offense better. Here's the story on his postgame comments. CLICK HERE
    • GAME STORY: Indiana kept Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker in check, but turnovers once again were an issue in the Hoosiers' fourth loss of the season to a top-10 team. CLICK HERE
    • TUTTLE DRIVE CHART: Here's what Jack Tuttle and the Indiana offense did on every drive Saturday against Michigan State. CLICK HERE
    • LIVE BLOG: Here's how the game played out in real time, with play-by-play and analysis of Indiana's 20-15 loss to No. 10 Michigan State. CLICK HERE
    • TAILGATE TALES: HoosiersNow.com video director Haley Jordan caught up with fans prior to the game during tailgating around Memorial Stadium for her first ''Tailgate Tales'' video. CLICK HERE

    Football

