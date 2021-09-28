Indiana Linebacker Cam Jones Our Special Guest for Tonight's Mike & Micah Podcast

September 28, 2021
Our fifth Mike & Micah podcast of the season is on Tuesday night. It starts at 7 p.m. ET at Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown with Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden on the show. He's bringing along a special guest, fellow linebacker Cam Jones.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's another Tuesday in the fall, so that means it's Week 5 our of Mike & Micah live podcast tonight at Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington.

The podcast starts at 7 p.m. ET and is open to the public at Yogi's. This week it's Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden on the show, and we'll review last week's victory over Western Kentucky and preview this weekend's huge showdown in Happy Valley against No. 4-ranked and unbeaten Penn State.

McFadden had a great game, leading the Hoosiers in tackles with 12 as they raised their record to 2-2. He's bringing a special guest tonight, his tag-team partner at linebacker, Cam Jones. 

Jones is a senior from Memphis, Tenn., and he and McFadden have been starting together for three years. They'll have some great stories to share, so come on down and enjoy the show. There are free giveaways every night too, and tonight we're giving away two $25 gift cards to Yogi's.

The podcast is also available online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here's how to watch:

