Indiana Linebacker Cam Jones Our Special Guest for Tonight's Mike & Micah Podcast

Our fifth Mike & Micah podcast of the season is on Tuesday night. It starts at 7 p.m. ET at Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown with Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden on the show. He's bringing along a special guest, fellow linebacker Cam Jones.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's another Tuesday in the fall, so that means it's Week 5 our of Mike & Micah live podcast tonight at Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington.

The podcast starts at 7 p.m. ET and is open to the public at Yogi's. This week it's Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden on the show, and we'll review last week's victory over Western Kentucky and preview this weekend's huge showdown in Happy Valley against No. 4-ranked and unbeaten Penn State.

McFadden had a great game, leading the Hoosiers in tackles with 12 as they raised their record to 2-2. He's bringing a special guest tonight, his tag-team partner at linebacker, Cam Jones.

Jones is a senior from Memphis, Tenn., and he and McFadden have been starting together for three years. They'll have some great stories to share, so come on down and enjoy the show. There are free giveaways every night too, and tonight we're giving away two $25 gift cards to Yogi's.

The podcast is also available online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here's how to watch:

Watch the podcast on Facebook

The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.

Watch the podcast on YouTube

This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE

Watch the podcast on Twitter

The first thing you should do on Twitter is follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew. Just CLICK HERE to follow Tom, and that's where the the podcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET

