Indiana Moves Hep's Rock Outside Memorial Stadium
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Hep's Rock has a new home.
Indiana moved the limestone boulder, which honors the Hoosiers' former head football coach Terry Hoeppner, from the north end zone to the east entrance of Memorial Stadium.
First installed inside Memorial Stadium in 2005, it was originally named "The Rock." It sat at field level behind the north end zone, and players often touched the rock as they ran onto the field before games.
After Hoeppner died of brain cancer in 2007, it was renamed "Hep's Rock" in 2010 to commemorate the Hoosiers' coach.
In its new location, Hep's Rock will be more accessible to fans. Placed outside the east entrance, fans will be able to touch the rock and take pictures with it before, during and after games.
One of Indiana football's game day traditions is "The Walk," where the cheerleaders, the Marching Hundred and fans assemble outside as the players walk into the east entrance of Memorial Stadium before games. Hep's Rock will now be an integral part of that tradition.
It also appears the signage has changed. In a picture by the Indiana Daily Student in 2024, it still had the black "Hep's Rock" sign with white letters. But in Wednesday's social media post by Indiana Football, it now features the original, engraved signage that reads "The Rock."
According to an Indiana Athletics news release, with Hep's Rock moved to its new home, the gameday team entrance will also be revamped. The group from Thomas James Productions will expand and enclose the tunnel, along with added pyrotechnics and a new, fan-immersive experience.
Hoeppner coached Indiana during the 2005 and 2006 seasons, posting a 9-14 overall record and a 4-12 mark in Big Ten play. He became known for slogans like "Coach Hoeppner wants you" and "Play 13" as he attempted to reinvigorate the program.
Indiana's first game with Hep's Rock in its new location at Memorial Stadium – and with new head coach Curt Cignetti – will kick off on Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET against Florida International.
This represents one of many changes around the Indiana football program since Cignetti took over for Tom Allen in November. Indiana installed new field turf in Mellencamp Pavilion, upgraded the weight room inside Memorial Stadium, increased field-level suite seating, and designed new uniforms.