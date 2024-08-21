Indiana's Myles Price Named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Wide receiver Myles Price is the 10th Hoosier named to a preseason award watch list.
Price, a transfer from Texas Tech entering his first season at Indiana, was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Wednesday.
This award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. All nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria: Played football at and graduated from a Texas High School and/or currently playing at Texas D1 four-year college.
Price attended The Colony High School in Texas, where he earned District 5-5A Division I Offensive MVP honors as a senior and was named District 5-5A Division I Overall MVP as a junior, totaling 3,884 all-purpose yards in his career.
The 5-foot-9, 183-pound wide receiver began his college career with four seasons at Texas Tech, where he appeared in 42 games with 25 starts. Price earned All-Big 12 honorable mentions in 2022 and 2023, leading the Red Raiders in receptions both years.
Across his Texas Tech career, Price totaled 161 receptions for 1,751 yards and 10 touchdown catches. He also logged 296 punt return yards, 207 rushing yards, 59 kickoff return yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Price transferred to Indiana for his fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility because he was attracted to coach Curt Cignetti's offensive philosophies.
"It's a true NFL, pro-style type spread offense, so that's really what I wanted to be in," Price said during spring practice. "Since I've been in college I've been in an air-raid offense, and I wanted something different and this staff is offering that. So that's why I really chose to come here."
Here's a list of Hoosiers who have made preseason award watch lists.
- James Bomba – AFCA Good Works Team Nominee, Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- James Evans – Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List
- Aiden Fisher – Butkus Award Preseason Watch List
- Zach Horton – John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List
- Cooper Jones – William V. Campbell Trophy Nominee
- D’Angelo Ponds – Lott Trophy Preseason Watch List
- Myles Price – Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Preseason Watch List
- Kurtis Rourke – Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Preseason Watch List
- Elijah Sarratt – Bilitikoff Award Preseason Watch List
- Solomon Vanhorse - College Football Comeback Player of the Year Preseason Watch List
