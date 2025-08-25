Indiana Football Opens as 22.5-Point Favorites Over Old Dominion
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football begins its second season under coach Curt Cignetti as three-score favorites over Old Dominion University.
The Hoosiers are 22.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbooks, and their money line is set at -2400. The over/under for the game is 54.5. Indiana's over/under point total is 38.5 points, while Old Dominion's tally is 15.5 points.
According to ESPN Analytics, Indiana has an 88.5% chance to beat Old Dominion. It currently stands as the Hoosiers' lowest odds in their three non-conference games, as ESPN gives them a 96.4% chance to beat Kennesaw State on Sept. 6 and a 99% chance to defeat Indiana State on Sept. 12.
While speaking Friday at a press conference for the Hoosiers' 20-year, $50 million partnership with Merchants Bank, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti warned against overlooking Old Dominion, which went 5-7 last season.
"We need Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium rocking and rolling, sold out and loud, next Saturday," Cignetti said Friday. "Old Dominion has beaten Virginia Tech twice in recent history. And the Sun Belt Conference, ask Michigan, ask Notre Dame, ask Texas A&M, ask LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Kansas State.
"So, don't believe what you read on social media. I tell that to our players all the time, alright? We need everybody in that stadium making it happen, playing at a high level, so we can walk away happy."
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
