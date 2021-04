Indiana Football Official Pro Day Results

Jamar Johnson, Whop Philyor, Stevie Scott, Harry Crider, Jerome Johnson, Jovan Swann and Haydon Whitehead all took part in Indiana's pro day.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Seven Hoosiers took part in Indiana's Pro Day on Friday as they get ready for the NFL Draft from April 29-May 1.

Jamar Johnson had a well-rounded day; Stevie Scott and Whop Philyor showed agility and quickness; and Harry Crider and Jovan Swann showed some power.

Below are the complete results for Indiana's 2021 Pro Day:

Safety Jamar Johnson

Height: 6022

Weight: 205

Hand: 9 1/4

Arm: 30 1/8

Wing: 75 1/2

40-yard dash: 4.58

Vertical jump: 35.0

Broad jump: 10-2

Short shuttle: 4.41

3-cone drill: 7.22

Bench press: 17x

Wide receiver Whop Philyor

Height: 5095

Weight: 184

Hand: 9 1/4

Arm: 30 5/8

Wing: 74 7/8

40-yard dash: 4.57

Vertical jump: 31.0

Broad jump: 10-0

Short shuttle: 4.34

3-cone drill: 7.20

Bench press: 14x

Running back Stevie Scott

Height: 6003

Weight: 225

Hand: 9 3/4

Arm: 33 1/8

Wing: 79 3/4

40-yard dash: 4.66

Vertical jump: 31.0

Broad jump: 9-11

Short shuttle: 4.57

3-cone drill: 7.14

Bench press: 18x

Defensive tackle Jerome Johnson

Height: 6022

Weight: 296

Hand: 9 3/4

Arm: 33 1/8

Wing: 81 1/2

40-yard dash: 5.12

Vertical jump: 27.5

Broad jump: 9-5

Short shuttle: 4.66

3-cone drill: 7.70

Bench press: 21x

Offensive lineman Harry Crider

Height: 6027

Weight: 307

Hand: 8 7/8

Arm: 32 3/4

Wing: 79 5/8

40-yard dash: 5.25

Vertical jump: 27.0

Broad jump: 8-6

Short shuttle: 4.68

3-cone drill: 7.63

Bench press: 31x

Defensive tackle Jovan Swann

Height: 6020

Weight: 291

Hand: 8 5/8

Arm: 30 7/8

Wing: 75 3/4

40-yard dash: 4.90

Vertical jump: 30.5

Broad jump: 9-1

Short shuttle: 4.75

3-cone drill: 7.74

Bench press: 34x

