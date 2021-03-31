Former NFL Coach Jim Mora Breaks Down Stevie Scott's NFL Draft Stock

Former NFL coach Jim Mora sat down for a conversation about Indiana running back Stevie Scott and his draft stock heading into next month's 2021 NFL Draft.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Stevie Scott was ready to take his talents to the next level. Scott, a junior at Indiana, had the chance to come back for his senior, but he feels like he's grown as a Hoosier and can contribute in the NFL.

Scott announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft on Jan. 15 after an impressive three seasons in the cream and crimson. He was one of three Indiana players to receive an invite to the NFL combine.

In 2018, Scott set Indiana true freshman records with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games. It earned him honorable-mention All-Big Ten and Indiana's Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

As a sophomore, Scott rushed for 845 yards on 178 attempts (4.7 average) with 10 touchdowns. He was second-team All-Big Ten in 2019.

Then this past season in a shortened season, Scott rushed for 561 yards on 156 attempts with 10 touchdowns. That also earned him second-team All-Big Ten. He was also on the Maxwell Award Watch List and the Doak Walker Award Watch List.

As Scott gets ready for Indiana's Pro Day on April 2, former NFL coach Jim Mora sat down for a conversation about Scott and his draft stock heading into next month's 2021 NFL Draft.

"I think that he'll get picked late, and if not, he'll be a priority free agent, teams are gonna come after him," Mora said. "Nobody wants to tackle him, so he's got size. He's a patient runner. He's a one-cut guy in that zone scheme. I think what helps him is he's a reliable receiver. And he can protect. He's shown the ability to step up and take on a blitzing linebacker or safety and neutralize him. Those are qualities that people are going to be looking for."

Scott has prided himself over the years at Indiana in his ability to pass protect, as well as his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Scott said football is a game of inches, so he's willing to do anything to help get extra yardage in any situation he's put in. There are some doubts to Scott's game, though.

"Obviously what hurts him is his speed or his long speed," Mora said. "His shiftiness, his ability to make people miss."

Scott has heard stuff like that before, and he wants to prove those notions wrong.

"I've been working on my speed, just breakaway speed and my form running just to be a long-distance runner," Scott said.

Scott is ranked as the 20th best running back heading into the NFL Draft, according to Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible.

Most projections have Scott being a late-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent. Either way, Mora thinks Scott will find his way onto an NFL roster.

"I think he's a really solid player. I think there's places for him on special teams. I think there's places for him in short-yardage situations. I think there's places for him in third-down packages where you need someone that's a reliable protector but can also get in the route a little bit," Mora said. He's not gonna be a guy you run option routes with where he shakes a linebacker because he doesn't have that type of swivel, but he's got value. His size and his durability, and then his productivity finding the end zone, I mean those are things people like."

*This is part of a four-part series analyzing every Indiana player heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.

