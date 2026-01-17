Indiana Football Rules Out 7 Players in CFP Championship Game Availability Report

MIAMI — Indiana football's first pre-game availability report for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game has been revealed, and there are no surprises surrounding the Hoosiers' roster.

No. 1 Indiana has ruled out seven players for its 7:30 p.m. Monday kickoff against No. 10 Miami. Here's the list of inactive Hoosiers:



DL Stephen Daley

DL Kellan Wyatt

DL Andrew DePaepe

DB Jay Jah Boyd

DB Amariyun Knighten

DB Bryson Bonds

RB Lee Beebe Jr.



Indiana has listed kickoff specialist Brendan Franke as questionable. Frankie hasn't played since suffering a groin injury on the opening kickoff against UCLA on Oct. 25.

What Indiana football's absences mean for CFP

Among the players the Hoosiers have ruled out, Boyd, who entered the transfer portal Jan. 11, is the only new addition. Fellow transfer portal members DePaepe and Knighten were added ahead of the Hoosiers' win over Oregon in the Peach Bowl.

Daley, the Big Ten's leader in tackles for loss with 19, hasn't played since suffering a season-ending knee injury while celebrating with fans after Indiana's Big Ten championship game win against Ohio State on Dec. 6. He and Wyatt, who suffered a knee injury Oct. 18 against Michigan State, were impactful defensive ends this fall.

In place of Daley and Wyatt, the Hoosiers have leaned on sophomore Daniel Ndukwe, who tallied two sacks and blocked a punt against Oregon.

Indiana has played without Bonds since Week 1 and Beebe since Week 3 due to knee injuries.

All told, the Hoosiers' absences won't present any challenges they haven't already faced. They have no surprise additions and, subsequently, no unexpected losses.

Franke Questionable: What It Means

Franke was among the nation's best kickoff specialists before his injury. He had 46 touchbacks on 51 kickoff attempts, limiting return opportunities for opponents, and he made a 58-yard field goal against Oregon in Week 7.



For kickoff duties, the Hoosiers have turned to sophomore Quinn Warren, who has 31 touchbacks on 53 attempts.



Indiana listed Franke as probable for the Rose Bowl before downgrading him to out, and he didn't play in the Peach Bowl rematch with Oregon. Franke's leg is a weapon, and he'd give Indiana a significant edge, but the Hoosiers have won without him.

Miami's availability report

The Hurricanes unveiled their first availability report Friday night. They've ruled out four players and ruled two others questionable.



Here's Miami's availability report:



Out:

LB Malik Bryant

TE Elija Lofton

WR Daylyn Upshaw

DL Donta Simpson



Questionable:

DB Damari Brown

DL Cole McConathy II

The Hurricanes will be without star cornerback Xavier Lucas for the first half because of a targeting penalty against Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Lucas will be eligible to play in the second half.