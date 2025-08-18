3 Indiana Football Players Earn Preseason AP All-American Nods
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football landed three players on the preseason Associated Press All-America team, which was released Monday afternoon.
Two seniors in receiver Elijah Sarratt and linebacker Aiden Fisher joined junior cornerback D'Angelo Ponds as second-team All-Americans.
With three representatives, Indiana ranked in a five-way tie for fifth. Ohio State, Texas, LSU and Oregon each had three inclusions on the 54-player team. Clemson led the nation with five selections, while Penn State, Alabama and Georgia had four picks apiece.
Among conferences, the SEC had 23 representatives, followed by the Big Ten with 16, the ACC with 11 and the Big 12 with two. Notre Dame, an independent school, also had two representatives.
Here's the full breakdown by team:
Clemson: 5
Penn State: 4
Alabama: 4
Georgia: 4
Ohio State: 3
Indiana: 3
Texas: 3
LSU: 3
Oregon: 3
Notre Dame: 2
Pittsburgh: 2
South Carolina: 2
Texas A&M: 2
Utah: 1
Florida: 1
Vanderbilt: 1
Arizona State: 1
Michigan: 1
Tennessee: 1
Louisville: 1
Miami: 1
Missouri: 1
Georgia Tech: 1
Auburn: 1
Duke: 1
Minnesota: 1
Michigan State: 1
As for Indiana, each of Sarratt, Fisher and Ponds have collected considerable accolades this offseason after productive 2024 campaigns.
Sarratt earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 after catching 53 passes for 957 yards and eight touchdowns. Fisher, who tallied 118 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss last season, was an All-Big Ten and All-American selection. The same stands for Ponds, a second-team All-American by six outlets.
On the AP All-America list, Sarratt ranks as a top six receiver, Fisher as a top six linebacker and Ponds as a top four corner.
Indiana will kick off the 2025 season at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 30 inside Memorial Stadium.
