Indiana Football Players Pushing for Bigger Offensive Roles This Spring

Spring football practice is an excellent opportunity for players down the depth chart to improve their position for the fall. Indiana has a handful of players who can capitalize on the opportunity.

Which Hoosiers Have the Biggest Opportunity on Offense?

Khobie Martin, RS Sophomore, Running Back

Khobie Martin was the Hoosiers' third leading rusher last season with 505 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries. However, most of those touches came in garbage time. IU loses Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black to graduation.



The Hoosiers did bring in Turbo Richard from Boston College and return Lee Beebe, who started the season as IU's third back before suffering a season-ending injury.

Martin has the opportunity to shoot way up the depth chart with Beebe still returning from injury and Richard being new to the program.



The redshirt sophomore has added more bulk to his frame, and if he can improve his blocking in the passing game, Martin has a shot to go from garbage time back to game one starter.

Baylor Wilkin, RS Freshman, Offensive Line

The Hoosiers are dealing with some injuries up front.



Head coach Curt Cignetti said last Thursday that "we're short right now on the offensive line. We've got one guy that's limited, so I'll count him as a half. We've got 11 and a half offensive linemen."

Wilkin used the redshirt rule to his advantage playing in four games for the Hoosiers in 2025. His name was brought up several times last summer as a player who could be an impact player in the future.



The future has arrived for Wilkin, and the injuries along the line have opened the window to get him more reps with the first and second teams. Wilkin can move up from a young project to a potential rotation piece if he can take advantage of the opportunity.Join the Spring Football Discussion on the Hoosier Huddle Message Boards

Davion Chandler, Sophomore, Wide Receiver

Chandler is one of two true sophomore receivers who can move up the depth chart. With the Hoosiers losing Omar Cooper and Elijah Sarratt to the NFL Draft, there is plenty of opportunity for Chandler to be the next in line.

Everyone will try to anoint a young player the next Charlie Becker, but fail to realize Becker had a path to play through special teams. Chandler is on that same path.



He played seven games as mostly a special teamer, but showed his tools with a 65-yard touchdown against Purdue. He will still play on special teams, but can work his way into the wide receiver rotation.

Other Names to Watch in IU Spring Football

Lebron Bond, Sophomore, Wide Receiver

Bond played in spot duty last year and made catches in some of IU's most important games. This spring he looks smoother and more comfortable. He was a small part of the rotation last year, but he can work his way into a bigger role on offense and special teams.

The future of Indiana football is built in the spring. The Hoosiers' 2025 season went into late January, and the veterans of the team need more recovery than practice repetitions, which makes this an excellent proving ground for players down the depth chart. The Hoosiers have 33 available players on offense as of Thursday, so there will be plenty of reps to go around.



The Hoosiers need to take advantage of this situation and start building their depth and developing the players that could be future cornerstones of another College Football Playoff team.

Cignetti does not empty his bench often during the regular season, so now is the time for those players looking to get on the field to impress the coaches.

Cherry will not be winning the starting job after missing an entire year due to injury. However, Cherry can move from the bottom of the depth chart to the second team if he shows he is physically ready to do so.

Final Thoughts On Indiana Spring Football So Far

The future of Indiana football is built in the spring. The Hoosiers' 2025 season went into late January, and the veterans of the team need more recovery than practice repetitions, which makes this an excellent proving ground for players down the depth chart. The Hoosiers have 33 available players on offense as of Thursday, so there will be plenty of reps to go around.



The Hoosiers need to take advantage of this situation and start building their depth and developing the players that could be future cornerstones of another College Football Playoff team. Cignetti does not empty his bench often during the regular season, so now is the time for those players looking to get on the field to impress the coaches.