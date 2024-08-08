Indiana Football Position Previews: D'Angelo Ponds Brings Big Potential To Cornerback Unit
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – If there was a position for Indiana’s football team that needed to be refreshed with the coaching change from Tom Allen to Curt Cignetti, it was cornerback.
The Hoosiers have performed poorly against opposing passing games in recent years. Indiana ranked 86th in pass defense in 2023, a damning statistic considering that teams often didn’t have to throw the ball late in games with leads already secured. The Hoosiers gave up 7.82 passing yards per completion.
The problem became acute late in the 2023 season. Three of the four worst pass defense performances occurred in the final trio of games to end the campaign – including an embarrassing 507 passing yards given up in a Nov. 11 game at Illinois when Indiana was still fighting for bowl eligibility. Opponents completed 60% of their passes or better in four of Indiana’s final five contests.
That’s what Cignetti and cornerbacks coach Rod Ojong confronted upon their arrival. Like it was with so many other Indiana football positions, there was no certainty in terms of returning talent.
However, compared to some of Indiana’s other positions, change here isn’t quite as dramatic.
There are only two transfers, though one of them is a sophomore who could some day become one of the best in the Big Ten Conference if he fulfills the promise of his freshman season.
Oddly enough, both possible starting cornerbacks are sophomores who hail from Miami. The Hoosiers hope their Miami connection makes it tough on opposing pass games.
Personnel
- #30 Neil Campbell: senior, 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, played 36 games at Indiana Wesleyan.
- #3 JoJo Johnson: redshirt junior, 6-foot-0, 184 pounds, 12 games at Indiana.
- #9 Jamier Johnson: redshirt junior, 5-foot-11, 181 poounds, 16 games at Texas (2021-22), four at Indiana (2023).
- #22 Jamari Sharpe: redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, 15 games at Indiana.
- #35 Aaron Stewart: redshirt sophomore, 5-foot-10, 183 pounds.
- #5 D’Angelo Ponds: sophomore, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, 13 games at James Madison.
- #28 Jaz Boykin: redshirt freshman, 6-foot-0, 178 pounds.
- #29 Luke Haupert: redshirt freshman, 6-foot-0, 178 pounds.
- #45 Lincoln Murff: redshirt freshman, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds.
- #0 Josh Philostin: freshman, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds.
- #16 Jah Jah Boyd: freshman, 5-foot-11, 173 pounds.
- #20 Dontrae Henderson: freshman, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds.
Top expected contributors: D’Angelo Ponds, Jamari Sharpe, JoJo Johnson, Jamier Johnson.
Position switch: Nic Toomer has moved to safety.
Contributors who departed from the 2023 team: Kobee Minor (to Memphis), James Monds III (to Middle Tennessee State),
Transfer infusion
Cornerback D’Angelo Ponds was a revelation for James Madison in 2023, and Cignetti is banking on the sophomore to make a similar splash at a much-higher level in 2024.
The 5-foot-9 Ponds, expected to be one of the two starting corners, was a Football Writers Association Of America freshman All-American.
He played in all 13 games for JMU and started 10 games for the Dukes, finishing 11th in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) with 15 defended passes.
“I want to get one percent better each day,” Ponds said.”I want to be the best version of myself, and that’s what separates me.”
“The key is technique. My coach harps on it, trusting your technique and being consistent,” Ponds added.
Ponds, a Miami native, had two interceptions, but he had a nose for the ball in other respects. He recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown against JMU in-state rival Virginia, and he recovered a fumble in a key game against Coastal Carolina. One of Ponds’ interceptions was a game-clincher against Appalachian State.
“I don’t know if we’ve beat him yet on a pass route. He’s just swallowing that side of the field,” said Cignetti, who credits Ponds’ mindset and talent for his success.
The only other transfer who didn’t play for Indiana in 2023 is former Indiana Wesleyan corner Neil Campbell.
Not technically a transfer, but a true freshman who could figure into the mix is Dontrae Henderson. A Charlotte, N.C., product, Henderson was a JMU commit who followed Cignetti to Bloomington.
Returning players
Jamari Sharpe, the other Miami native in the Indiana cornerback group, made nine starts in 2023. Sharpe had a single interception, but Cignetti is counting on continued improvement from the redshirt sophomore.
If Indiana has a Miami connection, it also has a Johnson and Johnson connection. JoJo played in all 12 games in 2023, while Jamier ran into injury problems in 2023 after his transfer from Texas. Jamier only played in four games, and the Hoosiers hope he’ll bounce back.
“He’s got talent. He’s got the ability to be a really good football player. He’s got to put it on the field, stay on the field and play consistently, day in, day out,” Cignetti said.
One returning Indiana player who fans haven’t seen and might help is redshirt freshman Lincoln Murff. Murff redshirted in 2023, but was an All-State talent for the powerful Ben Davis High School program.
Still another new Hoosier, Josh Philostin, is an Allen recruit that Cignetti decided to keep. He is a four-star recruit from Palm Beach, Fla., who could work his way into the mix.
The bottom line
One collective concern for Indiana’s cornerbacks is size. Among the entire group, only Sharpe (6-foot-1) is taller than 6-foot. It will be rare for Indiana corners to have a size advantage against Big Ten receivers. The bigger safety and nickel back units might make up for some of that.
Past that, there’s a lot of players with something to prove in 2024. Ponds could be a star in the making, but no one on the field has yet proven anything in an Indiana uniform. Given that, corners will remain an area of concern until they prove otherwise.
