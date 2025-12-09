Indiana Football QB Fernando Mendoza Named Heisman Trophy Finalist

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football quarterback Fernando Mendoza is officially headed to New York City with Heisman Trophy aspirations.

Mendoza is one of four finalists for the Heisman, joining Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. The list of finalists was revealed Tuesday evening on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Indiana has never had a Heisman Trophy winner. Anthony Thompson, who finished second in 1989, is the only other Hoosier to be named a finalist.

Mendoza has already made Indiana history. He's the program's first recipient of the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year and the second to nab the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, following Antwaan Randle El in 2001.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti believes Mendoza, who's the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, is primed to make history when the award is announced Saturday night.

"I would have to say it's a no-brainer decision," Cignetti said Sunday. "I believe that. You got to look at his on-the-field production, particularly in the most critical moments of the football game and how he's performed at the end of the game with the game on the line and against Iowa, Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State and then his overall production numbers.

"He's a tremendous human being that does everything really the right way in terms of preparation, community outreach, leadership. He's got a great relationship with the team. They all look up to him. He cares about people. He's extremely intelligent, has high character and values. He's been the leader, and he can beat you with his arm and his legs."

Mendoza completed 71.5% of his passes for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns while tossing just six interceptions across 316 attempts. He added 240 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

The Miami native led game-winning drives in the fourth quarter during wins over Iowa, Oregon and Penn State.

Though Mendoza has shied away from endorsing himself for the Heisman, several of his teammates have voiced their support for his candidacy. Mendoza received chants of "Heis-Mendoza" on stage after Saturday's Big Ten Championship, and senior linebacker Aiden Fisher dubbed Mendoza college football's best player during his Monday press conference.

"I think when you talk about the Heisman and the best football player in the country, winning football games has to matter," Fisher said. "He's won more than anybody in the country. When you look at his resume for this award, there's going to be a lot of games that come down to fourth quarter clutch drives to win football games. And he's done it every time.

"So, for me, that's my Heisman. I think that should be America's Heisman. He's the best football player in the country, and I don't think it's close. ... And Saturday, when they announce it, I hope they make the right decision. But he's fantastic at everything he does."

Indiana center Pat Coogan delivered a similar endorsement.

"He is absolutely the Heisman," Coogan said Monday. "He's absolutely the best quarterback in the country, without a doubt in my mind. And he's absolutely the toughest quarterback in the country, there's no doubt in my mind. He is our rock. and he is the reason we have so much success on Saturdays."