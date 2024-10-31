Indiana Quarterback Kurtis Rourke To Return From Injury, Start At Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coach Curt Cignetti said Thursday on the Inside Indiana Football radio show that quarterback Kurtis Rourke will start Saturday's game at Michigan State.
Rourke suffered a thumb injury that required surgery and caused him to miss the entire second half against Nebraska and the full game against Washington. Tayven Jackson started in Rourke's place against Washington, but Rourke will be back in action at Spartan Stadium.
"Kurtis Rourke will start and play the game," Cignetti said Thursday. "He has taken more reps every day. He built on Tuesday, on Wednesday and took every rep Wednesday and every rep today and every day he looks sharper and sharper and sharper. He means so much to the team and the offense. So excited about going up there, but it's going to be a football game, now."
Prior to his injury, Rourke had been one of the nation's best quarterbacks. He ranks No. 1 overall in ESPN's adjusted total quarterback rating at 91.8. The 6-foot-5 senior has completed 135 of 181 passes (74.6%) for 1,941 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Rourke transferred to Indiana this offseason after beginning his career at Ohio University, where he was the 2022 MAC Offensive Player of the Year. Cignetti said Rourke's return has helped Indiana put together a good week of practice.
"I think Kurtis coming back really gave us a shot in the arm and picked everybody up," Cignetti said. "Last week, offensively, I didn't think we had a great week of practice, more in the skill areas. This week, I think it's been pretty good. So we had a good day today, and we need to have a good day tomorrow, get on the plane, fly up there and play."
Kickoff between Indiana and Michigan State is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.
