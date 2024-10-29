Indiana’s D’Angelo Ponds Named National Defensive Player Of The Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The impact that Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds had on No. 13 Indiana’s 31-17 victory over Washington did not go unnoticed by national observers.
On Tuesday, Ponds was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America.
Ponds had two interceptions against the Huskies on Saturday. The first was a pick that was taken back 67 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Washington had been threatening to score first up until that point, but Ponds hauled in a tipped ball at the line of scrimmage and flipped the script on Washington.
It was Ponds’ first career interception return for a touchdown at any level of football. It was also Indiana’s longest interception return for a touchdown since Jameel Cook Jr. returned one 96 yards against Florida International in 2015.
Ponds second interception was spectacular. While in single coverage against Washington receiver Denzel Boston, he tipped the ball to himself and made a fully-extended grab. Indiana would later score on the series set up by the interception.
It was the first time an Indiana player had two interceptions in the same game since Jamar Johnson did it in 2020 against Ohio State.
Ponds also had five tackles and a half tackle for loss against the Huskies.
He was the highest-graded defensive back in the Power 4 during Week 9 (93.5) per Pro Football Focus. His four-career interceptions are tied for second among active FBS true sophomores.
Ponds was also named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Ponds is the first Indiana defender to earn the Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and second to garner a national defensive award.
Linebacker Micah McFadden was tabbed as the Walter Camp Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week in 2020.
Ponds is one of several James Madison transfers to have a transformative effect on Indiana’s defense. JMU transfers lead Indiana in every major defensive statistical category. Aiden Fisher leads in tackles (75), Mikail Kamara leads in tackles for loss (10), sacks (7), forced fumbles (2) and fumble recoveries (2), Ponds is tied with Amare Ferrell and Rolijah Hardy in interceptions (2).
