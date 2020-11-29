Indiana Football Ranked No. 11 in Amway Coaches Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana moved to No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll this week.
The Hoosiers were previously ranked No. 12.
Indiana rebounded from its tough loss against Ohio State with a 27-11 victory over Maryland at home this week.
Indiana is now 5-1 this season and are in second place in the Big Ten East standings behind Ohio State (4-0).
Indiana will be traveling to play at Wisconsin this Saturday. The Badgers didn't play last week because Minnesota had to cancel the game due to COVID-19.
Indiana is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25.
Below is the full Amway Coaches Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Florida
6. Texas A&M
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Georgia
11. Indiana
12. Iowa State
13. Oklahoma
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Marshall
16. USC
17. Northwestern
18. Oklahoma State
19. Wisconsin
20. Oregon
21. Louisiana-Lafayette
22. Tulsa
23. Washington
24. Iowa
25. Liberty
Schools dropped out:
No. 19 Auburn; No. 21 Texas; No. 23 North Carolina.
Others receiving votes:
Auburn 75; North Carolina 68; Missouri 43; Texas 40; NC State 40; Appalachian State 33; Buffalo 29; Colorado 27; San Jose State 19; Memphis 17; Boise State 15; Nevada 14; Boston College 10; Army 6; Mississippi 3; West Virginia 2; Florida Atlantic 1; Central Florida 1.
Related Stories:
- INDIANA RUNS TO NEW HEIGHTS: Tom Brew's two cents on the Hoosiers' rushing attack that came alive on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- DEFENSE CONTINUES TO CREATE TAKEAWAYS: The Hoosiers' defense has continued to cause havoc for opponents' offense. CLICK HERE
- MICHAEL PENIX INJURED IN WIN: Michael Penix Jr. sustained a lower-leg injury in the third quarter against Maryland and had to exit the game. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA FINDS NEW WAY TO TOP MARYLAND: The Hoosiers offense had some new formations Saturday that worked out really well. CLICK HERE