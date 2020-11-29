HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Indiana Football Ranked No. 11 in Amway Coaches Poll

Indiana moved up one spot in the Amway Coaches Poll after defeating Maryland 27-11 on Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana moved to No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll this week.

The Hoosiers were previously ranked No. 12.

Indiana rebounded from its tough loss against Ohio State with a 27-11 victory over Maryland at home this week.

Indiana is now 5-1 this season and are in second place in the Big Ten East standings behind Ohio State (4-0).

Indiana will be traveling to play at Wisconsin this Saturday. The Badgers didn't play last week because Minnesota had to cancel the game due to COVID-19.

Indiana is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full Amway Coaches Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Georgia

11. Indiana

12. Iowa State

13. Oklahoma

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Marshall

16. USC

17. Northwestern

18. Oklahoma State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oregon

21. Louisiana-Lafayette

22. Tulsa

23. Washington

24. Iowa

25. Liberty

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Auburn; No. 21 Texas; No. 23 North Carolina.

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 75; North Carolina 68; Missouri 43; Texas 40; NC State 40; Appalachian State 33; Buffalo 29; Colorado 27; San Jose State 19; Memphis 17; Boise State 15; Nevada 14; Boston College 10; Army 6; Mississippi 3; West Virginia 2; Florida Atlantic 1; Central Florida 1.

