Indiana Football Ranked No. 13 in Amway Coaches Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is ranked No. 13 in the Amway Coaches Poll this week.

The Hoosiers were ranked No. 19 last week, which was their best ranking since Nov. 8, 1993.

This current ranking ties Indiana's best ranking ever, which was set Nov. 1, 1993.

Indiana is 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1991 and sit atop the Big Ten East standings with Ohio State.

The Hoosiers defeated Rutgers 37-21 in week two on the road, and they will face Michigan (1-1) at home next week.

Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full Amway Coaches Poll:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Cincinnati

7. Texas A & M

8. Florida

9. BYU

10. Miami

11. Wisconsin

12. Oklahoma State

13. Indiana

14. Oregon

15. Marshall

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Iowa State

18. SMU

19. Oklahoma

20. USC

21. Auburn

22. Army

23. Boise State

24. North Carolina

25. Michigan

Related Stories: