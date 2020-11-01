Indiana Football Ranked No. 13 in Amway Coaches Poll
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is ranked No. 13 in the Amway Coaches Poll this week.
The Hoosiers were ranked No. 19 last week, which was their best ranking since Nov. 8, 1993.
This current ranking ties Indiana's best ranking ever, which was set Nov. 1, 1993.
Indiana is 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1991 and sit atop the Big Ten East standings with Ohio State.
The Hoosiers defeated Rutgers 37-21 in week two on the road, and they will face Michigan (1-1) at home next week.
Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.
Below is the full Amway Coaches Poll:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Cincinnati
7. Texas A&M
8. Florida
9. BYU
10. Miami
11. Wisconsin
12. Oklahoma State
13. Indiana
14. Oregon
15. Marshall
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Iowa State
18. SMU
19. Oklahoma
20. USC
21. Auburn
22. Army
23. Boise State
24. North Carolina
25. Michigan
