Indiana Football Ranked No. 19 in Amway Coaches Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football checks in at No. 19 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

It is their best ranking in the Amway Coaches Poll since Nov. 8, 1993.

This comes after a thrilling 36-35 overtime victory over Penn State on Saturday in Memorial Stadium.

Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the poll, joining Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The AP poll is expected to be released at 2 p.m. eastern.

Below is the full Amway Coaches Poll:

