Indiana Football Remains at No. 10 in Amway Coaches Poll
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana remains at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll this week.
This is still the best ranking in program history in that poll.
The Hoosiers defeated Michigan State 24-0 on Saturday in East Lansing.
Indiana is 4-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1987, defeating Michigan and Penn State in the same seasons for the first time ever. The Hoosiers sit atop the Big Ten East standings.
Indiana will be going on the road next week to take on Ohio State (3-0), who had its game canceled last week against Maryland due to COVID-19 in the Terrapins' program.
Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.
Below is the full Amway Coaches Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Florida
6. Texas A&M
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Georgia
12. Wisconsin
13. Oregon
14. Oklahoma State
15. Marshall
16. Iowa State
17. Oklahoma
19. Coastal Carolina
20. Northwestern
21. Auburn
22. Liberty
23. Texas
24. North Carolina
25. Louisiana-Lafayette
Related Stories:
- TOM ALLEN REACTS TO SON'S INJURY: Thomas Allen had to be carted off the field on Saturday, and Tom Allen gave his reaction to the emotional moment. CLICK HERE
- TIAWAN MULLEN GETS FIRST-CAREER INTERCEPTIONS: Tiawan Mullen had another impressive game in East Lansing, but this time he walked away with a couple things he didn't have last time. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA DOMINATES MICHIGAN STATE TO STAY UNDEFEATED: For the first time since 1993, Indiana shutout the Spartans. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA VERSUS MICHIGAN STATE LIVE BLOG: To read up on all the live in-game updates from Indiana's victory over the Spartans, CLICK HERE