Indiana Football Remains at No. 10 in Amway Coaches Poll

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana remains at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll this week.

This is still the best ranking in program history in that poll.

The Hoosiers defeated Michigan State 24-0 on Saturday in East Lansing.

Indiana is 4-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1987, defeating Michigan and Penn State in the same seasons for the first time ever. The Hoosiers sit atop the Big Ten East standings.

Indiana will be going on the road next week to take on Ohio State (3-0), who had its game canceled last week against Maryland due to COVID-19 in the Terrapins' program.

Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full Amway Coaches Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Georgia

12. Wisconsin

13. Oregon

14. Oklahoma State

15. Marshall

16. Iowa State

17. Oklahoma

19. Coastal Carolina

20. Northwestern

21. Auburn

22. Liberty

23. Texas

24. North Carolina

25. Louisiana-Lafayette

Football

