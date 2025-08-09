Indiana Football Safety Suing NCAA Over Eligibility
Indiana football safety Louis Moore is suing the NCAA with hopes of acquiring an additional season of eligibility, an Indiana Athletics spokesperson confirmed to Indiana Hoosiers On SI. ESPN's Heather Dinich first reported the news Saturday.
The 24-year-old Moore played at Indiana from 2022-23 before transferring to Ole Miss for the 2024 season. Moore announced his plans to transfer back to Indiana on Dec. 28, and he participated in both spring and fall practice.
According to Dinich, Moore and his attorney have argued that his two years at Navarro Community College from 2020-21 shouldn't count against his NCAA-allotted four years of eligibility.
Including his junior college seasons, Moore has utilized all four years of his eligibility, along with the additional year the NCAA provided due to COVID-19. Excluding his time at Navarro, Moore has used only three seasons -- two at Indiana and one at Ole Miss -- and would have one more year of eligibility remaining.
Moore's side cited legal precedent with Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who sued the NCAA last November and argued junior college seasons shouldn't take away years of eligibility. Pavia won the lawsuit, and the NCAA created a waiver that gave former junior college players an additional year of eligibility.
In Moore's lawsuit, he claims the potential losses of around $400,000 in NIL deals, according to Dinich.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Moore started 10 of 12 appearances for the Hoosiers in 2023. He played in 11 games and made two starts last season at Ole Miss, recording 37 total tackles.
