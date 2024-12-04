Indiana Football Signs 21 Players on Class of 2025 National Signing Day
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – National Signing Day has changed a lot over the years.
Instead of the focus strictly turning to high school recruits, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti and others around the country are now balancing transfer portal recruiting and evaluation with preparation for the 12-team College Football Playoff.
But from a high school recruiting standpoint, there were no surprises for Indiana on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. All 21 verbal commits signed their National Letter of Intent to Indiana.
Cignetti said 14 of those players will enroll early and join the Hoosiers for spring practice, and the remaining seven will enroll in the fall and report to Bloomington this summer. The 21-player class includes nine players on offense and 12 on defense. In addition to their on-field talent, Cignetti said he was looking for passionate, goal-oriented players.
“I like these guys, good players, good character, good students,” Cignetti said. “This game’s all about recruiting and development, and then retention, keeping the guys that eventually produce. So excited about it.”
The Hoosiers wrapped up the 2024 regular season on Saturday with a 66-0 win over Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game, improving their record to 11-1 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play. Indiana was ranked ninth and would be the No. 10 seed in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings. Success in year one of the Cignetti era has benefitted Indiana in a variety of ways.
“I think it's a reflection of team success really, recruiting and development,” Cignetti said. “Guys want to be a part of a winning program. Obviously winning here opens doors in the recruiting process and will continue to open doors as long as we continue to be successful, which we plan on being obviously.”
Here’s a look at Indiana’s 21-player 2025 recruiting class, with rankings per the 247Sports Composite. The class is currently ranked No. 43 nationally and No. 13 in the Big Ten,
Byron Baldwin
- Safety, 6-foot-1.5, 190 pounds
- Four-star, No. 195 overall, No. 14 safety
- St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md.
Tyrone Burrus Jr.
- Edge, 6-foot-4, 235 pounds
- Three-star, No. 566 overall, No. 42 edge
- Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind.
Triston Abram
- Edge, 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
- Three-star, No. 672 overall, No. 52 edge
- Christian Brothers College in Saint Louis. Mo.
Davion Chandler
- Wide receiver, 6-foot, 170 pounds
- Three-star, No. 705 overall, No. 103 wide receiver
- Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Ind.
Sean Cuono
- Running back, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds
- Three-star, No. 761 overall, No. 58 running back
- Clearwater Central Catholic in Clearwater, Fla.
Seaonta Stewart
- Cornerback, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
- Three-star, No. 842 overall, No. 56 cornerback
- Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio
LeBron Bond
- Wide receiver, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds
- Three-star, No. 875 overall, No. 129 wide receiver
- Maury High School in Norfolk, Va.
Jaylen Bell
- Cornerback, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
- Three-star, No. 977 overall, No. 87 cornerback
- Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga.
Zacharey Smith
- Cornerback, 6-foot, 170 pounds
- Three-star, No. 1012 overall, No. 93 cornerback
- Hapeville Charter in Atlanta, Ga.
Jhrevious Hall
- Defensive line, 6-foot-2 270 pounds
- Three-star, No. 1038 overall, No. 114 defensive lineman
- Columbia Central High School in Columbia, Tenn.
Blake Thiry
- Tight end, 6-foot-4, 216 pounds
- Three-star, No. 1058 overall, No. 53 tight end
- Prairie Du Chien High School in Prairie Du Chien, Wis.
Paul Nelson
- Linebacker, 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
- Three-star, No. 1067 overall, No. 111 linebacker
- Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio
Myles Kendrick
- Wide receiver, 6-foot, 165 pounds
- Three-star, No. 1134 overall, No. 163 wide receiver
- Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Fla.
Keishaun Calhoun
- Defensive line, 6-foot-4, 245 pounds
- Three-star, No. 1247, No. 132 defensive lineman
- Groveport Madison High school in Groveport, Ohio
Kyler Garcia
- Defensive line, 6-foot-3.5, 280 pounds
- Three-star, No. 1247 overall, No. 132 defensive lineman
- Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, Tenn
Jamari Farmer
- Linebacker, 5-foot-10.5, 218 pounds
- Three-star, No. 1294 overall, No. 126 linebacker
- Mooresville High School in Mooresville, N.C.
Matt Marek
- Offensive line, 6-foot-4, 285 pounds
- Three-star, No. 1392 overall, No. 109 offensive lineman
- Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park, Ill.
Evan Parker
- Offensive line, 6-foot-4, 295 pounds
- Three-star, No. 1405 overall, No. 111 offensive lineman
- Carmel High School in Carmel, Ind.
Garrett Reese
- Safety, 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
- Three-star, No. 1504 overall, No. 120 safety
- Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Ill.
Baylor Wilkin
- Offensive line, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds
- Three-star, No. 1526 overall, No. 121 offensive lineman
- Findlay High School in Findlay, Ohio
Andrew Barker
- Tight end, 6-foot-4, 230 pounds
- Three-star, No. 1666 overall, No. 95 tight end
- Kokomo High School in Kokomo, Ind.
