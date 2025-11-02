Indiana Football Starting Offensive Lineman to Miss 'A Few Weeks' with Injury
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Indiana football's offensive line wasn't at full strength in Saturday's 55-10 victory over Maryland at SECU Stadium in College Park, and the Hoosiers appear poised to be shorthanded for the immediate future.
Indiana played without starting right guard Drew Evans due to an undisclosed injury, and Evans isn't expected to return to the lineup when the Hoosiers face Penn State at noon Saturday, Nov. 8, in State College, Pennsylvania.
"Drew Evans will be out for a few weeks," Cignetti said postgame.
Evans started the first eight games of the season, and he ranked as one of college football's best pass protectors. Pro Football Focus gave Evans an 87.3 pass blocking grade, tied for 14th-best among all FBS guards.
The 6-foot-4, 309-pound redshirt junior has allowed only four total pressures — three hurries and one quarterback hit — and hasn't given up a sack this season, according to PFF.
Indiana tasked redshirt senior Zen Michalski with filling Evans' void. Michalski, an Ohio State transfer who's primarily played tackle in his five-year career, made his third career start and first at right guard. He earned just a 51.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the worst mark among Indiana's offensive linemen, but he largely settled down after a difficult start.
Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers' starting quarterback, felt Michalski performed admirably.
"Drew Evans goes out, and obviously he's a big part of our offensive line," Mendoza said postgame. "However, Zen went in and he's played in big games at Ohio State, and that's what he was brought here to do, play in big games. And I think he did a fantastic job. I think you just plug him in, especially with the leadership we have under (offensive line) coach (Bob) Bostad.
"And then all the other offensive line leaders, it's just a strong group. It's such a strong cultural group that all those guys are excellent football players. So, whether it's Drew, whether it's Zen, whoever's in the game, I always have full and genuine confidence in my offensive line."
Collectively, the Hoosiers' offensive line starred Saturday in College Park.
Excluding third-string quarterback Grant Wilson's two game-ending kneel downs, Indiana rushed 50 times for 369 yards, an average of 7.4 yards per carry.
Four different Hoosiers scored rushing touchdowns: Redshirt senior running back Kaelon Black, redshirt freshman running back Khobie Martin, Fernando Mendoza and redshirt freshman quarterback Alberto Mendoza.
Black turned 14 carries into 110 yards, while fellow redshirt senior Roman Hemby, a Maryland transfer, rushed 18 times for 88 yards in his return to SECU Stadium. Martin added 11 carries for 80 yards, seeing extensive action in the second half once Maryland's deficit grew insurmountable.
The credit, Black said starts up front.
"Man, our game plan, our offensive line — them boys did their thing today, man," Black said. "So, they did what they could for us, and we were able to go out there and make some things shake. But we have to give all the praise to the O-line. Quarterback makes some great reads, receivers blocking, so."
Fernando Mendoza, who went 14-for-21 passing for 201 yards, one touchdown and one interception, said Maryland's game plan centered around limiting the Hoosiers' pass game. Maryland's linebackers and defensive backs took deep drops in passing concepts, Mendoza said, which opened up the running game.
Indiana's offensive line — with left tackle Carter Smith, left guard Bray Lynch, center Pat Coogan, Michalski at right guard and right tackle Kahlil Benson — capitalized.
"They played fantastic," Mendoza said. :I mean, all of them, Coogan, KB, Zen stepping in, that was great. Carter and Bray, I mean, all those guys just dominated. ... When we have such a good offensive line, as an opposing team, it's really tough to (just take away the pass).
"We (have) one of the best run games in the country. So, when you want to take away the pass, then, alright, sure, we'll run 370 yards down your throat. So, I think it was just a great testament to how complete our run game is, and what a great job our offensive line does."
Indiana plays two more games — at Penn State on Nov. 8 and vs. Wisconsin on Nov. 15 — before its second, and final, regular season bye week. The Hoosiers end the regular season Nov. 28 against Purdue.
When Evans returns is to be determined, but he figures to see the field again before the calendar flips to December and any postseason games the Hoosiers may have on the docket.