Indiana Football Stuns Oregon, Takes Biggest Win in Curt Cignetti Era
EUGENE, Ore. — No. 7 Indiana football secured perhaps the biggest win in program history Saturday, topping No. 3 Oregon in convincing fashion, 30-20, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Indiana entered the day 1-72 all-time against top 5 teams and had lost 46 straight matchups, tied for the longest streak in the FBS.
The Hoosiers outscored Oregon 20-10 in the second half en route to the victory.
Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza went 20-for-31 passing for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Senior wideout Elijah Sarratt led all receivers with eight catches for 121 yards and one touchdown.
The Hoosiers tallied 326 yards of offense to Oregon's 267, and Indiana notched 23 first downs to Oregon's 14.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was 21-for-34 passing for 186 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Indiana threw the first punch, as its defense stopped Oregon on 4th and 1 near midfield on the game's first possession. Headlined by a 24-yard pass from Mendoza to receiver Elijah Sarratt, the Hoosiers' offense marched into the redzone, but their offense stalled. Kicker Nico Radicic nailed a 42-yard field goal to give the Hoosiers an early 3-0 lead.
Both teams traded three-and-outs before Oregon took the lead on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Moore to receiver Malik Benson. Indiana responded with a score of its own, as Hemby found paydirt on a three-yard rush up the middle.
Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington made a 40-yard field goal with just over nine minutes remaining in the second quarter to knot the score at 10-10. Sappington missed a 36-yard field goal with a half-minute remaining in the first half, and Indiana gained 40 yards on three plays to set up a 58-yard field goal from redshirt senior Brendan Franke.
Known as a kickoff specialist who had missed his only two field goal attempts in college entering the day, Franke buried a 58-yard field goal to give the Hoosiers a 13-10 halftime lead.
Oregon tied the game at 13 after Sappington made a 33-yard field goal, but Indiana immediately responded. The Hoosiers marched 75 yards on nine plays, with Hemby scoring a two-yard rushing touchdown to give Indiana the lead at 20-13.
After a defensive stand, Indiana had a chance to seize control. Instead, Mendoza threw a game-tying 35-yard pick-six to Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. with just under 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Hoosiers didn't crumble. They put together a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took over six minutes off the clock and ended with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Mendoza to Sarratt.
Indiana senior safety Louis Moore intercepted Dante Moore's pass on the second play of the ensuing drive, setting up the Hoosiers to kick a game-sealing field goal with just over two minutes remaining.
Moore threw another interception, Indiana drained most of the clock and a celebration fit for such a momentous occasion ensued. Players ran to the sea of crimson-wearing fans, while attendees shouted fight songs and chants honoring Indiana coach Curt Cignetti.
The Hoosiers made a statement Saturday: They're legitimate title contenders.