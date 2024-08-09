Indiana's Zach Horton Named To John Mackey Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's Zach Horton is one of 48 tight ends named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list.
The award is given to college football's most outstanding tight end and voted on by the John Mackey Award selection committee. Georgia's Brock Bowers won the award in 2023 and 2022.
Horton enters his first year with the Hoosiers and final season of collegiate eligibility as a transfer from James Madison, where he played for Indiana's new head coach Curt Cignetti. A 6-foot-4, 252-pound tight end, Horton appeared in 23 games with 11 starts for the Dukes over the last three seasons.
As a junior in 2023, Horton posted career-high numbers with 27 receptions for 275 yards. He hauled in six touchdowns, which ranked fifth nationally among tight ends. Starting all 13 games for the 11-2 Dukes, Horton earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors.
That was a steady improvement from his sophomore season in 2022, when Horton made 13 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He stared five games and appeared in 11 for a James Madison team that went 8-3. As a true freshman, he played in eight games.
Horton committed to James Madison as a three-star recruit ranked No. 2,089 in the class of 2021 and No. 110 among tight ends. After three years at Northview High School, Horton played his senior season at Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Va.
Horton is expected to play a big role for the Hoosiers in 2024, along with veteran returning tight ends Trey Walker and James Bomba. Indiana lost Bradley Archer and Aaron Steinfeldt from the 2023 roster, but it returns young tight ends like Brody Foley and Sam West and welcomes freshman Brody Kosin.
