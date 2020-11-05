SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Indiana Football to Wear 'Salute to Service' Uniforms Against Michigan

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Oct. 28, Indiana football unveiled a special limestone camo jersey that were called "Salute to Service" uniforms.

Indiana athletics announced Thursday that the Hoosiers will be wearing those uniforms and helmets on Saturday when No. 13 Indiana takes on No. 23 Michigan at Memorial Stadium.

Below is the full press release from IU Athletics:

Indiana University Football's recognition of our country's veterans has long been on display courtesy of the name of its home stadium. Now it will also be showcased by what Coach Tom Allen's team wears on the field Saturday.

IU Football will don specially-designed “Salute to Service” adidas uniforms and helmets for its Big Ten contest with the Wolverines. The game has been tabbed as IU’s official Salute to Service game in honor of Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.

"We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to our veterans who have served our country in the past, and an equal debt to those who are doing to same all around the world today," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. "We are proud to partner with adidas on this project and I know our fans will love how these uniforms look and what they represent."

The special uniform design incorporates IU's traditional markings on gray camouflage pants and jersey tops. In addition, the jersey sleeves include the United States flag and nine "battle" stars. One of the other special features that won't be as obvious to spectators comes on the IU helmets. Inside the center stripe of each player's helmet are names of crew members of the WWII battleship USS Indiana BB 58.​

The IU players’ helmets will also honor the time period by featuring the Heritage IU logo that was first utilized by IU Athletics on its uniforms during the 1930s-1950s, and continued to be used by former IU Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Knight on the Hoosiers’ uniform shorts.

Fittingly, this season marks the 60th anniversary of Memorial Stadium, which hosted its first game on Oct. 8, 1960. For the majority of those 60 years, the stadium has honored our veterans in more ways than just its name.

Located near the Memorial Stadium's westside elevator is the mainmast and anti-aircraft guns that came from the USS Indiana BB 58. The third of four Navy ships to bear the USS Indiana name, the 35,000-ton BB 58 was commissioned in 1942 and was first deployed to the South Pacific and then later the Central and Western Pacific during World War II. The ship and its crew participated in nine battles and earned an equal number of battle stars (which is represented on the uniform sleeves), including from the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa in 1945.

The Indiana BB 58 was decommissioned in 1947, and remained inactive until 1962 when it was stricken from the Naval Vessel registry. When it was subsequently broken up in 1963, former IU President Herman B Wells secured the anti-aircraft gun along with other relics from the ship and brought them back to Bloomington. Some of those relics, include the anti-aircraft gun, remain on display to this day.

In addition, in 2013 the Frank Spenger family donated the prow of the USS Indiana BB 58 to Indiana University, which was then moved from California to Memorial Stadium. IU Facilities Operations staff restored the prow and it was installed by President Michael McRobbie and Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus at the IU vs. Navy game on September 7, 2013. Over 30 members of the original WW II crew were present and honored at the installation.

Indiana University's ties to the USS Indiana, meanwhile, extend beyond what is on display outside of Memorial Stadium. The University awards an annual $5,000 scholarship to one current or newly-admitted student who either currently serves on or has served on the USS Indiana SSN 789, a United States fast attack submarine that was commissioned in 2018 and is the fourth naval vessel to bear the USS Indiana name.

For a limited time, fans can purchase replicas of these special uniforms directly through adidas HERE.

Related Stories:

  • TIAWAN MULLEN EXPANDS GAME WITH BLITZING: Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen recorded two sacks last yesterday, a part of his game he's been working on. CLICK HERE
  • NICK SHERIDAN WAS BORN TO COACH: Nick Sheridan used to be a quarterback at Michigan. Now he's Indiana's offensive coordinator. The football ties for Sheridan go way back. CLICK HERE
  • WHEN MICHAEL PENIX GETS HOT, THE OFFENSE TAKES OFF: Tom Brew's two cents on how electrifying Indiana's offense can be when Michael Penix Jr. catches fire. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Things I Want to See From Indiana Saturday Against Michigan

It's been more than 12,000 days since Indiana has beaten Michigan in a Big Ten football game, but that all might change on Saturday. Here are three things Indiana needs to do to pull off the victory on Saturday in Bloomington.

Tom Brew

Michigan Sideline: Breaking Down What Wolverines Need to do on Saturday

After an epically bad loss at home last week against Michigan State, Michigan needs to fix several things quickly to beat Indiana on Saturday. Here are three areas that really matter.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Difference for Hoosiers? Finally Being Able to Win Battles Up Front

For decades, Indiana used to get pushed around in the trenches by the big boys in the Big Ten. That trend is changing as the Hoosiers turn themselves into a contender.

Tom Brew

Breaking: Wisconsin Forced to Cancel Saturday's Game With Purdue

For the second week in a row, Big Ten West favorite Wisconsin will not be able to play its scheduled game, this time against Purdue. Now their entire season might be in jeopardy.

Tom Brew

Coaching Is the Family Business for Former Michigan QB Turned Indiana OC Nick Sheridan

Being a coach's son helped Nick Sheridan as a quarterback way back in the day, and being a former Michigan quarterback has helped him in his new role as Indiana's offensive coordinator. He takes on his old school Saturday, but there are no loyalty issues in the Sheridan family.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Nov. 3): Justin Fields' Odds to Win Heisman Trophy on the Rise

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been playing great through the Buckeyes' first two wins, and with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence sidelined with COVID-19, his odds of winning the Heisman Trophy are increasing.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

Because It's 2020, Indiana Football Has Actually Entered College Football Playoff Conversation

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde broke down the candidates for the fourth and final College Football Playoff spot on Monday, and he's got Indiana — yes, that Indiana — on his list.

Tom Brew

Points Spreads: Unbeaten Indiana Still an Underdog to Michigan

Indiana is the higher-ranked team and has the better overall record coming into Saturday's game with Michigan in Bloomington, but it's the Wolverines who are still the favorites on online gambling sites and casinos.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Once Penix Hits His Stride, Indiana's Offense Takes Off in Win over Rutgers

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got off to a slow start for the second straight week, but once he got rolling, there was no stopping Indiana's offense in a 37-21 win over Rutgers.

Tom Brew