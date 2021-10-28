Here's What Tom Allen Said Thursday Ahead of Saturday's Game at Maryland

In this final media meeting of the week prior to Saturday's game at Maryland, Indiana coach Tom Allen gave an update on his injured quarterbacks, stressed the importance of the running game on Saturday and the progress that true freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley has made this week.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Tom Allen met with the media at Memorial Stadium on Thursday. During his final media session prior to Saturday's game at Maryland, Allen discussed the health of injured quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle, plus the development this week of true freshman Donaven McCulley, the likely starter on Saturday.

Allen also talked about the importance of establishing a running game on Saturday, and the value of All-American linebacker Micah McFadden.

Here's what he had to say in his 8-minute interview:

— on the quarterback injury situation

"I would say that both (Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle) have been rehabbing strongly, even throwing some. They're definitely progressing in that direction, but the predominant snaps were taken by Donaven [McCulley] and Grant [Gremel].

"Since those guys have had so little preparation [with the first-team offense], that has been the focus, to get those guys the reps that they need. It has been very positive. It's an entire group effort with everyone coming together to elevate their focus and their execution — the staff and everybody — and the whole crew, offense, defense and special teams all working together. The bottom line is it has been very positive week.''

— on establishing the run at Maryland

"I think it's very important. You have to do everything you can do, no matter who is in that [quarterback] position. You have to be able to run the football effectively, and that allows you to do other things as well. It sets the tempo and a tone and allows you to control the football in the way that you need to.

"And to be able to keep their explosive offense off the field [is a part of that]. There are a lot of things with all of that. I think that's a very consistent variable each and every week, but obviously this week it becomes more important.''

— on status of injured cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor

"As far as the corners, we are really trying to get both of those guys back. They have been working extremely hard and our medical staff has been relentless in trying to get those guys ready. We'll see. I don’t know anything for sure.

"They will be a game time decision. We're just trying to get them [healthy] so they can play. They are obviously a valuable part of our defense and special teams, and we need to get them back.''

— on status of young receivers ready to break through

Malachi Holt-Bennett — (the freshman from Birmingham, Ala.) — has been the guy out of those three (freshmen receivers) that has kind of separated himself. We have been working him hard in practice and getting him a lot of practice reps, which will translate into more game reps and hopefully some more opportunities for him to be able to catch the ball during the game and be able to block and do everything we ask those guys to do.

"Jaquez Smith would be another guy that has been up there working with our ones and twos, rotating in and making plays. He actually made several catches this week in practice. Those would be the two guys of the young group that I expect to be able to contribute and be ready to go.''

— on Donaven McCulley's development this week

"I think just a calmness, of just letting your talent be what it is and not try to press and feel that you have to go out there and put everything on your shoulders. Just relax and play football, and make your reads.

"It's just comfortability in the system, and running the offense and making adjustments, getting the signals from the sidelines, making the checks and adjustments that we make.

"He's done more, obviously, because of the reps he's getting. That situation will be unfolding each and every week. I think every rep he takes will allow him to have more confidence and be able to relax and be at his best.

"The bottom line is, all of our guys come here with goals and aspirations being able to have the opportunity to play. Some happen in different timetables, and his has been different getting thrust into the game with Ohio State.

"Mentally, whether it's Grant or him or whoever, you've got to be ready, and that's the same for every position. You have to expect that you'll be in the game, and you have to be ready if you're put in the game.

"I expect him, when called upon, to be ready to execute and to do his very, very best. That's what each guy on our team is expected to do, and he's no different.

— on high level of play from linebacker Micah McFadden

"He is a warrior, tough as nails. Just worked extremely hard to prepare himself physically and mentally to be a much better leader. That's shown up big-time.

"He's just been willing this group to be able to stay together. There's no doubt this has gone completely different than any of us expected or hoped or would have wanted.

"He's been able to stay locked in, stay focused, stay positive. He has not flinched whatsoever, and he practices hard every day and plays his tail off every single Saturday and that will not change

"He's a big reason, and there are many others, that allows us to continue to fight.

He's been awesome. I love his leadership and I appreciate him so much. There's a reason why he's been voted a captain the last couple of years, and his play on the field shows why he's an All-American.

"He's so consistent, and I just have so much love and respect for Micah McFadden.''