What AJ Barner and Lance Bryant Said After Indiana Football's Sixth Straight Loss

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football dropped its sixth consecutive game on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium as the No. 16-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions ran all over the Hoosiers winning 45-14.

Indiana tight end AJ Barner had two receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown while outside linebacker Lance Bryant had six tackles (four solo, one sack and one tackle for loss).

Read Barner and Bryant's transcript or just watch the attached video of their press conferences.

Lance Bryant | OLB | Sr-R+

On not being able to make plays on the defensive side of the ball…

BRYANT: "It's very frustrating. We just got to come back and work and get those things figured out and get back to the little things, the details."

On how to keep a positive mindset moving forward…

BRYANT: "We need to come back to work next week and flush it, have that kind of flush mindset because we have a game next week. You can’t dwell on the past. So just come back and try to get to work for next game."

On what made it difficult to stop Kaytron Allen…

BRYANT: "Just tackling and basic details of tackling, wrapping up and the details of that."

AJ Barner | TE | Jr.

On the difficulty of moving the ball on offense…

BARNER: "We needed to get into a rhythm, but we just didn’t do it. The first drive we had a rhythm, and we moved down the field. Jack getting hurt didn’t help either."

On what Dexter Williams II and Brendan Sorsby have shown…

BARNER: "I think Dexter is one of the hardest working people that I know. Dexter is the first person that if you want to get catches in, he will come out here and get catches with you no matter what the time is. So, I feel like I’ve gotten a lot of reps with him and Brendan also. He’s another hard-working kid. He has not been here for too long, but we’ve been able to get a lot of reps in too."

On staying positive throughout challenges of the season…

BARNER: "With a game like football you only get 12 games, but people don’t see the spring ball we go through, the winter workouts that we go through and the whole summer we go through when we create a bond. The guys on this team love each other and have each other’s backs. I feel like no matter what happens, we’ll always be there for each other."